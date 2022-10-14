SPEAKING OF FAITH: Praise can move away every enemy

By REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

Read Ephesians 6:10-18; 2 Kings 7:1-7

“Praise. The Lord has been working in my heart this week. Praise is more than the sounds one makes that gets the attention of Heaven. It can remove one’s enemies away from any person. Praise can be and is to be used as a weapon. To praise literally means when one opens their mouth in praise, demons begin to run to get out of the way. I’m not just making it up this morning. I’ve got a good Word for everyone and I’m looking forward to sharing this with you. Be strong in the Lord, be strong in the Spirit realm. In the spirit man “we can jump over the tallest building.” “We can run faster than a speeding bullet,” or stop a speeding train.” I like what the Psalmist said about praise, “my bones are fat in the Lord.”

When we are ‘In the Lord.’ He can cause us to stand, not to ‘just’ stand. Sometimes one has got to fight demons or get up and do something! Aren’t people tired of people who only just know how to stand in a corner and cry about their circumstances, blaming them all on the Lord? How many realize that God is not interested in those who just put on their Armor of God just to stand in a corner and cry about how bad their situation is.

I serve a God Who knows how to cause one to stand when everybody else sits down. How to be able to do whatever it is, that God has said a person can do. There comes a time when standing is just not enough. I’ve got to get up and do something and be there when nobody else is. I want to be able to do whatever…

So, I want to show you something today that I think may change your life. I say, may, not because it won’t happen. I say it may happen if one lets it happen. It will.

Why? because in 2 Kings 7: verses 1-7, They were under siege. They were literally eating what the birds were dropping. Why? They were eating the leftovers of animals that God never intended them to be eating. Why? Because they were starving to death.

Then the man of God gets a “Word of Knowledge” from the Lord. A Word of God arises out of a man of God. He is going to turn it all around, but the problem is, looking by sight, they are looking at the problem with just the natural eyes, so no one will see. “I cannot see how this is going to happen,” the one man probably began thinking.

There’s a wicked king, King Ben-hadad of Syria who had this Samaritan city surrounded by his army. There is no room, no place for them to go. Their city situation looks hopeless. It looks like this is the end of Samaria.

Explained Pastor Tim, “I don’t know about you, but I’ve been in situations before when I could see no way out. One where there was nobody to come and help me out. There was nobody to call. There was no “9-1-1” for the situation I was in. I couldn’t see any way out.”

“How many realize the Lord has said, ‘When one crawls or climbs up under the bed, covering their head with a blanket’, that’s when one is supposed to climb out, get up, dust oneself off, and start listening. That’s when, during where one thought there was no help, that’s when one starts listening. I promise each person that during a problem, that’s when one will hear the still, small, sweet Voice of God saying, “I’ve got an answer for you, and it’s coming. Hang on! Hang on!” I can’t wait to show you what that is!”

The Bible says in Verse 2, “Then the lord on whose hand the king leaned, answered and said to the man of God, “if God will open the windows of Heaven, might this thing be? Elisha said, “Behold, thou shalt see it with thine eyes, but thou shalt not eat thereof. One person had heard the word and did not believe what the man of God said.

But there were four lepers who waited by the entrance of the city, and they said one to another, “Why sit we here until we die? If we enter the city where the famine is, we shall die there, and if we sit still here, we die, also. Let us go to the Syrian camp, if they save us (with food) we shall live, but if not, we shall but die…”

To be continued…