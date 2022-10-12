Deceased Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (April 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2022)

This is a list of deceased members of the Tribe whose estate is entitled to a pro rata share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period April 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2022, pursuant to Section 16C-5 of the Cherokee Code.

This section does not apply to deceased minors. Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed, fiduciary, affiant, executor, or administrator of the estate. These documents must be received within one year of date of death. Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, PO Box 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.

Each person is shown with their date of death, full name, and executor(s):

4/3/22 Jackie Powell

4/9/22 David Alvin Bradley Executor Rachel Dianne Reed

4/9/22 Darrell William Teesateskie Executor Woodrow N. Teesateskie

4/10/22 Katherine Norleen Panther Executor Annetta Gail Panther Long

4/11/22 Helen Lewis Martin Executor Angela Martin

4/19/22 Xavier James Squirrell Executor Rebecca Anne Squirrell

4/21/22 Kimberly Elaine Parton Executor Anne Holt

4/22/22 Leauna Emmaline Gloyne

4/24/22 Joshua Squirrel, Jr.

4/26/22 James Timothy Beck, Sr. Executor Julie Maney

4/26/22 Norma Jean Smith

4/28/22 Johnnie Thompson, Jr.

4/28/22 Adam Chris Lambert

5/2/22 Michele Annette Wilnoty Executor David Bernard Wilnoty

5/8/22 Wayne Lamar Wolfe Executor Martha Wolfe

5/8/22 Annie Marie Young Executor Cy Young

5/8/22 Johnie Ray West

5/8/22 Bonnie Louise Arneach Executor Sara Arneach Watson

5/9/22 Charles Edward Queen

5/9/22 Raymond Teesatuskie Executor Roy Teesatuskie

5/10/22 Lorrie Ann Hornbuckle Executors Christina Deeth & Jennifer Thomas

5/15/22 Austin Cain Ross

5/16/22 Katie Marline Reed Executor Alesha Sanchez

5/16/22 Tina Louise Walkingstick

5/21/22 Carol Sue Hogsed Executors Michael Hogsed & Angela Gardner

5/23/22 Samuel Lafayette Lambert

5/25/22 Kenneth Lee Joren

6/4/22 Stephanie Dawn Jones

6/5/22 Mark Welch Crowe Executor Glenda L. Crowe

6/6/22 Melissa Dawn Moore

6/7/22 Geraldine Sarah Thompson Executors Vickie Thompson & Eugenia Guess

6/9/22 Ralph Elliott Burgess Executor Maxine McCoy Burgess

6/15/22 Wayne Wachacha

6/15/22 Lucy Teesateskie

6/18/22 Terry Leann Wright

6/20/22 Priscilla Mahsetky

6/20/22 Natasha Leigh Swayney

6/27/22 Lawrence Edward Hill

6/28/22 Martin Louis Armachain, Jr.

6/30/22 Edwin George Executor Charleston George

7/2/22 Allen Edwin McCoy Executor Michelle Saunooke-McCoy

7/7/22 Marcell Franklin Cline Executor Barbara Griffin Cline

7/8/22 John Norman Driver

7/13/22 Richard Thomas McCoy

7/14/22 Ricky Benny Jumper Executor Lyle Jumper

7/14/22 Robert Lee Axelong

7/14/22 Jana Eileen Haumpy

7/14/22 Joshua Brent Squirrel

7/18/22 Alice Suzanna Lewis Executor James Aaron Lewis

7/21/22 Andrew Jessan Bradley

7/25/22 Florence Lorene Bradley Executor Lehmann Aaron Bradley

7/26/22 John Ed Walkingstick

8/1/22 Elizabeth Ann Wilson

8/2/22 Gregory Hunter Maney Executors Suzanne Payne & Gregory D. Maney

8/3/22 Rena J. Terry

8/3/22 Caroline Irene Smith Executor Deborah Conseen-Bradley

8/6/22 Bee Jay Bigmeat Executor Teyha Bigmeat

8/8/22 Stephany Dee Larch Crowe

8/11/22 Isaac Climbingbear, Sr.

8/16/22 Jackson Wolfe

8/19/22 Rena Janet Wachacha Executor Gaynell Bradley

8/24/22 Patricia Marie Swayney

8/24/22 Rebecca Bigwitch

8/24/22 Melissa Gail Queen

8/26/22 Herbert Sneed, Sr.

8/27/22 Janet Jessie Walkingstick

8/31/22 Mary Elizabeth Swayney

9/1/22 Rachel Mathis

9/2/22 Pamela Janeen Jackson

9/4/22 Wade Eugene Brady

9/4/22 Charles Kenneth Johnson

9/5/22 Darlene Ann Whitetree

9/10/22 Mary Edith Reed

9/10/22 Villareal Abel West Executor Christian West

9/11/22 Moses Ledford, Jr.

9/13/22 Edna Earl Carroll Executor Eddie Carroll

9/14/22 Richard James McCoy

9/24/22 Frances Adaline Taylor

9/25/22 Tommy Vaughn Huskey

9/26/22 Jonah Wolfe