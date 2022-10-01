SPEAKING OF FAITH: Using knowledge, putting wisdom into practice

By REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

Continued…

Read Colossians 1:9-10

“I just want to spend a few minutes in bringing the Word of God. In verse 9, “that you may be filled with the knowledge of His Will and all Wisdom and Spiritual Understanding.” In Verse 10, “that we might walk worthy unto all pleasing, being fruitful in every good work…and that You would speak a powerful Word to us in this House.”

“God is calling us to understand what we’ve not understood, calling us to gain Wisdom where we’ve lacked it and I pray, Lord, that not only would we grow in the Spirit, but Father, You would put us on a pathway, even a crash course, O, God, in growing. Lord, that we might continue day by day until we are so usable by You, Father, that You would have to look nowhere else. We give You the praise, the Glory and the Honor, in Jesus’ Name we pray. Amen.”

“There is a cause, it is important, and it really does matter. It’s because we do matter to Him. We don’t cease and we don’t stop praying for the churches. Each person needs to be filled with the knowledge of His Will. A person should know what it is God is trying to do with us, what He wants of us.”

“Listen, I believe what Paul is trying to say, based on what he said following this, He would want us to learn what it is God is trying to get to us and in us. He would want us to learn what God is trying to bless us with. We must realize that we serve a God who wants to bless us. Come on! He’s trying to get everyone Blessed!

“I know I’ve heard people say this, then blame “the grab it, name it, blame it, claim it crowd,” but here’s what I say to you. I’ve found out, no matter what happens, My Lord always turns things around for my good and blesses me with the results. He already had everything worked out and had planned it that way. Here’s what I say, He always seems to know how to bless me. Now, that doesn’t mean that everything works out exactly the way I might desire it. That doesn’t mean that I’m always happy or excited about what’s going on, but what it does mean is I can truly trust God in what He has planned for my life.

So, here is what He says, “We are to be filled with the knowledge of His Will. His Will is for each one to be healed. His Will is for each one to be saved. His Will is for each one to be blessed. His Will is for each one to be so full of Power that His Glory is emanating out from their life.

Here’s what He said, “In all Wisdom and Spiritual Understanding, True Wisdom is in knowing what to do with knowledge. That’s what Wisdom is.”

So, perhaps I’ve made some people mad, and like everyone here, many of you have known somebody that always knew more, and they were probably worse. They always seemed to have an opinion about every subject. They know how to talk about it, and yet, their life is in shambles and is a wreck. A person can get around someone and they see this play out in front of their eyes.

Here’s what God would say to us, “I’m not looking for people who just know something. I’m looking for people who know how to apply what they know; not just that God’s a Healer, but how to get healed; not just that God’s a Provider, but how to get provision. That’s growing up in spiritual knowledge. I just believe God and what He’s said, so, believing that we all should be learning and knowing how to put it into practice.