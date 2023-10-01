FOOTBALL: Robbinsville 46 Cherokee 6

Photos by SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Braves (4-2) hosted the Robbinsville Black Knights (5-1) in a Smoky Mountain Conference match-up at Ray Kinsland Stadium on the evening of Friday, Sept. 29. The final score was Black Knights 46 Braves 6.

Scoring Summary

2nd Quarter

8:48: ROBB – Cuttler Adams 10-yard run, Roman Jones run for two-point. Robbinsville 8 Cherokee 0

6:24: ROBB – Donovan Carpenter 40-yard pass to Adams. Adams run. Robbinsville 16 Cherokee 0

1:15: ROBB – Adams 3-yard run. Chase Calhoun run. Robbinsville 24 Cherokee 0

3rd Quarter

10:19: ROBB – Calhoun 3-yard run. Calhoun run. Robbinsville 32 Cherokee 0

7:18: CHER – Michael Driver 13-yard pass to Shiloh Woodson. Two-point failed. Robbinsville 32 Cherokee 6

5:16: ROBB – Adams 9-yard run. Calhoun run. Robbinsville 40 Cherokee 6

4th Quarter

7:44: ROBB – Kage Williams 3-yard run. Two-point failed. Robbinsville 46 Cherokee 6

Team Totals

Total Plays: Cherokee 55, Robbinsville 72

Total Yards: Cherokee 158, Robbinsville 466

Passing Yards: Cherokee 127, Robbinsville 144

Rushing Yards: Cherokee 31, Robbinsville 322

First Downs: Cherokee 8, Robbinsville 23

Turnovers: Cherokee 3, Robbinsville 2

Penalties: Cherokee 2-22, Robbinsville 8-42

Individual Offensive Stats

Passing: Cherokee – Michael Driver 9-20, 115yds, 1 TD, 1 INT; Jack Teesateskie 3-4, 12yds; Robbinsville – stats not available

Rushing: Cherokee – Mato Grant 8 rushes for 19yds, Zaynon Taylor 4 for 15yds; Noah Watty 3 for 3yds, J’Ron Lineberry 6 for 2yds; Robbinsville – Cuttler Adams 27 for 156yds and 3 TDs, Chase Calhoun 8 for 108yds and 1 TD, Tanner Hedden 2 for 29yds, Kage Williams 4 for 11 yds and 1 TD

Receiving: Cherokee – Shiloh Woodson 4 rec for 52yds and 1 TD, Luke Smith 3 for 44yds, Elijah Lineberry 2 for 18yds; Robbinsville: Cuttler Adams 3 for 57yds and 1 TD, Darion Ledbetter 1 for 20yds, Kage Williams 1 for 8yds

Individual Defensive Stats

Cherokee: Elijah Lineberry 5 solo tackles; Luke Smith 5 assists, 7 solo, 2 tackle for loss; Jonathan Saylor 4 assists, 2 solo; Shiloh Woodson 1 assist, 1 solo; Josiah Teesateskie 4 assists; Jack Teesateskie 1 solo; Tayvin Bark 1 solo; Levi Winter 1 assist; Michel Gayosso 3 assists, 4 solo, 1 INT; Luke Climingbear 11 assists, 1 solo; Trevor Hill-Ledford 1 assist; J’Ron Lineberry 1 assist, 2 solo, 1 tackle for loss; Mato Grant 5 assists, 2 solo; Chaske Raines 6 assists; Josh Phillips 5 assists, 2 solo; Jayden Tramper 1 assist; Martin Arteaga 1 assist; Emery Driver 1 assist

Robbinsville: Tillman Adams 2 tackles; Cuttler Adams 1 tackle; Chase Calhoun 1 tackle; Kage Williams 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss; Kellen Ensley, 1 tackle, 1 assist, 1 tackle for loss; Justin Jones 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss; Dayne Webster 1 assist