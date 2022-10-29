OBITUARY: Davis Welch

Davis Welch, 78, of the Big Cove Community, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 after an extended illness.

A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Simpson and Agnes Welch. He was a fluent native speaker. He did carvings, fish backets, and he loved hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Tommy, Jesse, Sam Welch; and one sister, Freida A. Panther. Davis is survived by his wife, Carol “Doolie” Welch; daughter, Jamie Welch; two sisters, Maidena, Sharon “Pat”; brothers, Abraham, Charlie “Ute” and wife Pat, James, Joe and wife Rose, Mickey; several nieces, nephews; special nephews, Dom, Jogeta; and special friend, Eva Hill.

The family received friends Friday in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Burial was in the Welch Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Justin, Jr., Christopher, Squeak, Joe and Robert. Honorary pallbearers were Jonah Jerimiah Bird and Mark.