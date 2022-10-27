Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos seeking participants for Cherokee Development Program

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos is seeking members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) to participate in the Cherokee Development Program (CDP). Applicants must be 21 years of age, and the application window is open from Nov. 11-24 in the following department tracts: Food & Beverage, Finance, and all areas of the Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River property in Murphy, N.C.

To apply for the program, visit www.Harrahscherokeejobs.com

Leeann Bridges, Harrah’s Cherokee vice president of human resources, describes the program, “The Cherokee Development Program is designed to assist tribal members interested in leadership positions at Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos. As we celebrate our 25th year in business and begin construction on the expansion at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River, there are more opportunities than ever for enrolled members to excel.”

There are currently 4,000 employees between Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River property according to information from Harrah’s Cherokee. Of those, 10 percent are members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Bridges added, “Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos is committed to offering in-depth training for CDP participants in key competencies such as leadership, finance, marketing, operations, and hospitality in order to build bench strength for our future.”

Information from Harrah’s Cherokee states, “The Cherokee Development Program CDP is in place to ensure professional career development for enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Nation. Participants train in different divisions of Harrah’s Cherokee and focus on developing leadership and critical thinking skills. The Talent department and division leaders work closely to develop specific training programs and objectives to prepare participants to advance and promote into leadership roles.”

It continues, “CDP participants receive one-on-one coaching and mentorship, are assigned special projects and in-depth training opportunities on topics such as leading teams, coaching for success, developing talent, public speaking, diversity and inclusion, as well as core business competencies in finance, marketing, and HR.”

The One Feather requested interviews with current employees who have gone through the CDP, but Harrah’s policies do not allow for this.