Park issues a FONSI for Balsam Mountain Campground and Heintooga Picnic Area Water and Wastewater Environmental Assessment 

The National Park Service (NPS) issued a Finding of No Significant Impact for Balsam Mountain Campground and Heintooga Picnic Area Water and Wastewater Environmental Assessment (EA). Potential impacts associated with water and wastewater system repairs were reviewed and the preferred Alternative 2 was selected. The FONSI and EA are available on the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov.

Under the selected alternative, the water and wastewater systems serving the campground and picnic area will be rehabilitated by replacing water lines, sewer lines, well pump, water storage tank, and installing two new conventional septic systems and a 0.25-mile gravel access road. The improvements will support visitor services in this remote location by continuing to provide safe drinking water and proper wastewater treatment and disposal, while reducing system maintenance requirements.

Located on the North Carolina side of the park at about 5,300 feet in elevation, the campground and picnic area are open seasonally, typically mid-May through mid-October. To minimize inconvenience to visitors and campers, most construction will be scheduled while the campground and picnic area are seasonally closed.