OBITUARIES: Regina Watty

Regina Watty, age 54, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Mission Hospital.

Regina was born on Nov. 11, 1968 in Cherokee, N.C. to the late Samuel Watty and Elsie Welch Watty.

Regina is survived by her son, Stephan Watty (Sasha); daughter, Brandy Pheasant (Jeremiah), both of Cherokee. In addition to her children, she is survived by three brothers, Samuel Chute Watty, Charlie Watty (Francine), Dennis Watty; one sister, Rebecca Watty (Cleto), all of Cherokee. Regina was the proud Gma Gina to four grandchildren, Suri, Sela, Shad, and Sian Watty; two grand pups Joseph, Marie and GiGi. Regina also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

She worked for the Cherokee Boys Club in several departments over 14 years including Job Corps, Cherokee Elementary School and the main central office. She was an avid Carolina Tar Heels fan and loved spending time with her family and visiting with her grandbabies.

In addition to her parents, she will be welcomed home by her sisters, Mary Montelongo, and Anna Louise Watty; nephew, Michael Montelongo; uncles, Quincy, Johnny, Joseph, Anderson, Frank, Wilson, Simpson, Larch, and John; and aunts, Yonnie, Winnie, Lorrene, Charlotte, Agnes, Annie and Molly.

A visitation for Regina will be at Straight Fork Baptist Church on Monday, Oct. 24 beginning at 12 p.m. She will remain at the church until the hour of service following the visitation at 2:00PM, Pastor Harley Maney will officiate the funeral. The burial will take place at Samuel Watty Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Justin Montolongo, Ray Montolongo, JR Reed, Jeremiah Pheasant, Evan Watty, Journey Watty, and Bryce Ledford.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the Family with final arrangements.