OBITUARY: Jon Tanoli Jessan George

Jon Tanoli Jessan George, age 35, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Mission Hospital.

He is survived by his mother, Gale George; father, Eddie Stamper; fiancé, Star Locust; brothers; Chris Maney, Justin Walker, Christian Flying, Dylan Stamper, and Brian Winchester; sister Oosti French and Ayena French. Eddie George (Bobbi), Ailyne Stamper (Dave), and Suzi Morgan (David) also survive.

Jon was preceded in death by his brother, Austin Cain Ross; grandma, Shirlene George; and grandpa, Ed George.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 21 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Matthew Tooni officiating. Burial will be in the Drama Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among Family and Friends.