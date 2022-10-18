OBITUARY: Jon Tanoli Jessan George

Oct 18, 2022

Jon Tanoli Jessan George, age 35, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Mission Hospital.

He is survived by his mother, Gale George; father, Eddie Stamper; fiancé, Star Locust; brothers; Chris Maney, Justin Walker, Christian Flying, Dylan Stamper, and Brian Winchester; sister Oosti French and Ayena French. Eddie George (Bobbi), Ailyne Stamper (Dave), and Suzi Morgan (David) also survive.

Jon was preceded in death by his brother, Austin Cain Ross; grandma, Shirlene George; and grandpa, Ed George.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 21 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Matthew Tooni officiating. Burial will be in the Drama Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among Family and Friends.