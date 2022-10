FOOTBALL: Andrews defeats Braves 42-21

PHOTOS By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

Andrews Wildcats 42

Cherokee Braves 21

Friday, Oct. 14; Ray Kinsland Stadium

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Quarter

9:15 – ANDREWS: Donovan Bateman 42-yard pass to Cole Anderson, Ty Clark kick. Andrews 7 Cherokee 0

3:56 – CHEROKEE: Chase Calhoun 2-yard run, Mato Grant kick. Cherokee 7 Andrews 7

3:36 – ANDREWS: Austin Martin 93-yard run, Clark kick. Andrews 14 Cherokee 7

:56.7 – ANDREWS: Bateman 18-yard pass to Anderson, Clark kick. Andrews 21 Cherokee 7

2nd Quarter

5:04 – ANDREWS: Eli Aguilar 1-yard run, Clark kick. Andrews 28 Cherokee 7

3rd Quarter

8:29 – ANDREWS: Isaac Weaver 1-yard run, Clark kick. Andrews 35 Cherokee 7

4:11 – CHEROKEE: Tso Smith 4-yard run, two-point failed. Andrews 35 Cherokee 13

4th Quarter

11:03 – ANDREWS: Bateman 35-yard pass to Aguilar, Clark kick. Andrews 42 Cherokee 13

Time not recorded – CHEROKEE: Smith 6-yard run, Calhoun two-point run. Andrews 42 Cherokee 21

TEAM STATISTICS

Total Plays: Cherokee 68, Andrews 46

Total Yards: Cherokee 279, Andrews 392

Passing Yards: Cherokee 2, Andrews 189

Rushing Yards: Cherokee 277, Andrews 203

First Downs: Cherokee 18, Andrews 16

Turnovers: Cherokee 4, Andrews 0

Penalties: Cherokee 7 for 150 yards, Andrews 5 for 56 yards

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Passing: Cherokee – Tso Smith 1 of 5 for 2 yards, 2 INTs; Andrews – Donovan Bateman 8 of 18 for 147 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Cherokee – Chase Calhoun 36 for 157 yards, 1 TD; Tso Smith 20 for 108 yards, 2 TD; Michael Driver 3 for 10 yards; Xavier Otter 1 for 2 yards; Andrews – Austin Martin 5 for 102 yards, 1 TD; Eli Aguilar 9 for 53 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Cherokee – stats not available; Andrews – Cole Anderson 4 rec for 107 yards, 2 TD; Eli Aguilar 1 rec for 35 yards, 1 TD; Isaac Weaver 2 rec for 17

Tackles: Cherokee – Luke Climbingbear 9 (2 solo), Xavier Otter 5, Tso Smith 3 (1 solo), Luke Smith 3, Kensen Davis 3