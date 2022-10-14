School Board reviews new body cams for CCS security

By JONAH LOSSIAH

One Feather Report

The Cherokee Central Schools Board of Education met on Monday, Oct. 3 and their lone guest was Security Network Administrator Brett Robertson.

Robertson was there to detail the new security system that has been implemented on the campus of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS). I brought in one of the cameras to pass around amongst the Board members and showed them a demonstration of what record material looks like.

“I’m here to show off our new body cam solution that our security guards are currently wearing throughout the day. It is an access camera. It goes with our system that we have currently. All of our cameras on campus are access cameras,” said Robertson.

He continued by saying that they currently have eight cameras that are in rotation can be interchanged amongst the officers. He said that they reviewed several pieces of hardware and software of the last year and half before making a final decision on this solution. He said that the cameras are replaceable for a reasonable price, and that the software is truly the most expensive aspect of the technology.

Following Robertson’s presentation, the Board addressed the remaining items on the agenda. The Board voted to approve a medical leave of absence for one of there employees after they wrote a letter to the Board for review. Chairperson Jennifer Thompson said the Board has approved similar requests in the past.

The Board approved a donation to a student but did not offer any insight to the situation.

“The only other thing is due to confidentiality and privacy, we did discuss a matter prior, and we just need a vote. I’ll entertain a motion to approve $250 to an undisclosed student,” said Chairperson Thompson.

The consent agenda was also passed unanimously, and it put forth the following:

Beverly Van-Hook approved as a Substitute Teacher for Cherokee Central School.

Martha Humes approved as a Substitute Teacher for Cherokee Central School.

Jeanne Burgess approved as a Substitute Teacher for Cherokee Central School.

Kaitlyn Obuchowski approved as a Part Time Custodian for Cherokee Central School.

Tyler Obuchowski is approved as a Full Time Custodian for Cherokee Central

The Monday, Oct. 3 meeting of the CCS Board of Education was called to order at 4:45 p.m. with Chairperson Jennifer Thompson; Co-Vice Chairs Tara Reed-Cooper and Melanie Lambert; Secretary Kristina Hyatt; Board members Berdie Toineeta and Regina Ledford Rosario; Superintendent Michael Murray; Assistant Superintendent Beverley Payne; HR Director Heather Driver; and Administrative Assistant Diane Driver all in attendance. Tribal Council Rep. T.W. Saunooke was absent.

The next meeting of the CCS Board of Education is set for Monday, Oct. 17 at 4:45 p.m. Meetings are being held in the Administrative Offices at Cherokee Central Schools. These meetings are open to the public unless there is a call for an executive session.