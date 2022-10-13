Cherokee Indian Fair 2022 EBCI Cooperative Extension winners

Adult Division

Agriculture

Best of Show Agriculture: Chad Cooper

Best of Show Livestock: Gabriel McMillan

Any Traditional Crop not listed as a category: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Aisha Owle, 3rd – Samuel Ball Jr.

Corn Beads: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Charlene Wolfe

Field Corn (10 ears): 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr., 3rd – Chad Cooper

White Corn: 1st – Finley McMillan

Ornamental Gourd displayed in an Indian Basket: 1st – Kristy Nations, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr., 3rd – Angela Gunter

Birdhouse Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr., 3rd – Aisha Owle

Dipper Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Aisha Owle

Any Other Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Finley McMillan, 3rd – Samuel Ball Jr.

Largest Gourd: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr., 2nd – Chad Cooper

Herb Display: 1st – Isaiah Armachain

Honey Production with Comb: 1st – John Haigler

Honey Production without Comb: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.

October Beans: 1st – Chad Cooper

Both Butter and October Beans: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.

Indian Corn, Multi-colored Kernels: 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr.

Indian Flour Corn (White): 1st – Chad Cooper

Indian Flour Corn (Yellow): 1st – Chad Cooper

Indian Flour Corn (Other): 1st – Chad Cooper

Irish Potatoes: 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr.

Largest Sunflower: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.

Popcorn: 1st – Finley McMillan

Largest Pumpkin: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr., 3rd – Erik Taylor

Ugliest Pumpkin: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Kris Teasdale, 3rd – Samuel Ball Jr.

Other Pumpkin: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr., 2nd – Chad Cooper, 3rd – Erik Taylor

Unusual Vegetable: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.

Candy Roaster: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.

Largest Candy Roaster: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.

Any other Winter Squash: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr., 3rd – Aisha Owle

Livestock (poultry): 1st – Angela Gunter, 2nd – Abigail Teasdale, 3rd – Michael Davis

Livestock (horses): 1st – Travis Hicks, 2nd – Shaundene Hicks

Livestock (other small animals): 1st – Keneithea Roy

Livestock (other large animals): 1st – Letina Saunooke, 2nd – Abigail Teasdale, 3rd – Michael Davis

Livestock (swine): 1st – Gabriel McMillan, 2nd – Finley McMillan

Flower Arrangements (garden): 1st – Nancy Brown, 2nd – Tracy Welch Parker

Flower Arrangements (wild): 1st – Nancy Brown, 2nd – Tracy Welch Parker, 3rd – Shaylene Welch

Flower Arrangements (dried): 1st – Nancy Brown, 2nd – Shaylene Welch, 3rd – Tracy Welch Parker

Baked Goods

Best in Show: Erma McMillan for Chestnut Bread

Traditional Bean Bread (3 pieces): 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Lavinia Hicks, 3rd – Reyna Solis

Traditional Chestnut Bread (3 pieces): 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Lavinia Hicks, 3rd – Tosh Welch

Traditional Lye Bread (3 pieces): 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Lavita Hill, 3rd – Alicia Bradley

Banana Nut Bread: 1st – Madeline Welch, 2nd – Elnora Thompson, 3rd – Lidia Flores

Casseroles: 1st – Tsali Welch, 2nd – Alan Taylor, 3rd – Judy Castorena

Pound Cake: 1st – Connie Davis Rose, 2nd – Ulela Harris, 3rd – Lucille Wolfe

Apple Cake: 1st – Kara Little, 2nd – Tsali Welch, 3rd – Tammy Ledford

Other Cake: 1st – Sharon McCoy, 2nd – Ulela Harris, 3rd – Madiline Welch

Cream Pie: 1st – Madeline Welch, 2nd – Abby Teasdale

Fruit Pie: 1st – Joseph Solis, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr.

Other Pies (including cobblers): 1st – Lavita Hill, 2nd – Kina Bradley, 3rd – Norma Craig

Diabetic Food: 1st – Deetra Huff, 2nd – Judy Smith, 3rd – Amy Postoak

Other in Food Category: 1st – Lavinia Hicks, 2nd – Tsali Welch, 3rd – Samuel Ball Jr.

Canning

Best in Show: Kathryn Littlejohn for Dried Foods Collection

8-jar Canning Collection: 1st – Angela Gunter, 2nd – Dorine George

Jam, Fruit, Butters, Jelly, Preserves and Marmalades Collection: 1st – Dorine George, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Russell Bigmeat III

Pickles and Relishes Collection: 1st – Lucy Dean Reed, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Samuel Ball Jr.

Vegetable Collection: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr., 2nd – JC Wachacha

Dried Foods Collection: 1st – Kathryn Littlejohn

Best Traditional Food: 1st – Dorine George, 2nd – Lucy Dean Reed, 3rd – Chad Cooper

Any Canned Food: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Kristyn Teasdale, 3rd – AJ Bird

Hobby

Best of Show: Lauren Goings for Basket Mats

Basket: 1st – Lauren Goings, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Lori Reed

Basket Mat: 1st – Lauren Goings, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr.

Beading (any item): 1st – Trae Crowe, 2nd – Madeline Welch

Wood Carving: 1st – Corbin Wildcatt

Ceramics/Pottery: 1st – Dorine George, 2nd – Lori Reed, 3rd – Chi Shipman

Corn Shuck Dolls: 1st – Mary Long, 2nd – Scarlett Guy, 3rd – Consuela Girty

Decorated Dried Gourd: 3rd– Kristy Nations

Other Hobby: 1st – Caroline Oocumma, 2nd – Frances Smith, 3rd – Sky Sampson

Other Hobby Reflecting the Fair Theme: 1st – Alica Wildcatt, 2nd – Zhana Long

Pencil/Charcoal/Pastel Drawing: 1st – Brian Lambert

Pen/Ink Drawing: 1st – Brian Lambert

Mixed or Other Drawing: 1st – Sky Sampson, 2nd – Estella Litzinger

Acrylic Painting: 1st – Zhana Long, 2nd – Brian Lambert

Other Painting: 1st – Brian Lambert, 2nd – Zhana Long

Poetry or Creative Writing: 1st – Madeline Welch, 2nd – Margaret Crowe, 3rd – Estella Litzinger

Replicated Historical Tools/Hunting: 1st – Thomas Myers II, 2nd – John Shelton, 3rd – Richard Saunooke

Traditional Jewelry: 1st – Lori Reed, 2nd – Richard Saunooke

Photography

Best of Show: Deborah Welch for Chipmunk

Nature Amateur: 1st – Angela Gunter, 2nd – Jacob Long, 3rd – Mary Long

Cherokee Faces Amateur: 1st – Abigail Teasdale, 2nd – Natasha Maney, 3rd – Blythe Winchester

Other Photograph Amateur: 1st – Deborah Welch

Sewing and Needlework

Best of Show: Erma McMillan for Historical Cherokee Clothing

1800s Era Cherokee Clothing: 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Rachel Slee

Traditional Cherokee Garment: 1st – Karyl Frankiewicz, 2nd – Ericka Brady

Traditional Accessories: 1st – Ernest Grant

Pucker-toe Moccasins: 1st – Lucretia Dawkins

Contemporary Clothing (beginner): 1st – Karyl Frankiewicz

Stuffed Toy: 1st – Keneithea Roy

Other Sewn Item: 1st – Rachel Slee, 2nd – Ernest Grant, 3rd – Daphne Hambrook

Sewn Item Reflecting the Fair Theme: 1st – Kimberly Owle, 2nd – Lori Reed

Afghan, Crochet: 1st – Lisa Tiger, 2nd – Cheryl Maney

Quilt, Pieced: 1st – Frances Owl-Smith, 2nd – Deetra Huff, 3rd – Kimberly Owle

Quilt, Baby (pieces or appliqued): 1st – Cheryl Maney, 2nd – Lillie Mae Bird, 3rd – Madeline Welch

Quilt, Other Handsewn: 1st – Lillie Mae Bird, 2nd – Pamela Brady, 3rd – Sue McMannus

Baby Afghan (crochet or knitted): 1st – Madeline Welch

Baby Clothes (crochet or knitted): 1st – Madeline Welch

Sweaters: 1st – Madeline Welch

Scarf: 1st – Lisa Tiger, 2nd – Madeline Welch

Crochet (other): 1st – Lisa Tiger, 2nd – Agibail Teasdale

Pillow Cases: 1st – Norma Craig, 2nd – Charlene Wolfe

Counted Cross Stitch: 1st – Charlene Wolfe, 2nd – Norma Craig

Other Needlework: 1st – Deborah Welch, 2nd – Frances Owl-Smith

Fabric Design (swatch): 1st – Lori Reed

Young Adult Division

Agriculture

Best of Show: Katherine Armachain for Corn Beads

Any Traditional Cherokee Crop not listed as a category: 1st – Dillon Beam, 2nd – Abbie Ball, 3rd – Skylar Ball

Field Corn: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball

Corn Beads: 1st – Katherine Armachain

Birdhouse Gourd: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball

Herb Display: 1st – Katherine Armachain

Honey Production without comb: 1st – Abbie Ball

Indian Beans: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball

Irish Potatoes: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Katherine Armachain

Largest Sunflower: 1st – Skylar Ball, 2nd – Abbie Ball

Largest Pumpkin: 1st – Skylar Ball, 2nd – Abbie Ball, 3rd – Dillon Beam

Ugliest Pumpkin: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball

Winter Squash: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball

Flower Arrangements (Garden): 1st – Dillon Beam

Livestock (poultry): 1st – Skylar Ball, 2nd – Abbie Ball, 3rd – Kyndra Postoak

Baked Goods

Best of Show: Skylar Ball for Apple Cider Donut Cake

Traditional Chestnut Bread: 1st – Shelby Solis

Traditional Lye Bread: 1st – Kennica Bradley

Cookies: 1st – Vincent Owle, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Abbie Ball

Cupcakes: 1st – Katherine Armachain, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Abbie Ball

Muffins: 1st – Katherine Armachain, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Abbie Ball

Cake: 1st – Skylar Ball, 2nd – Katherine Armachain, 3rd – Abbie Ball

Diabetic Food: 1st – Raymond Bradley

Other Food: 1st – Kyndra Postoak

Canning

Any Canned Food: 1st – Kyndra Postoak, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Abbie Ball

Hobby

Best of Show: Katherine Armachain for Mushrooms Diamond Painting

Basketry: 1st – Chayme Cucumber, 2nd – Josclyn Stamper, 3rd – Cameron Jackson

Basket Mat: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Xander Wachacha, 3rd – Skylar Ball

Other Beaded Item: 1st – Katherine Armachain, 2nd – Janna Girty

Fingerweaving: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Ericka Brady, Hailee Velazquez-Lossiah

Pottery: 1st – Katherine Armachain, 2nd – Kiri Hill, 3rd – Josclyn Stamper

Woodworking: 1st – Cameron Squirrell, 2nd – Katherine Armachain, 3rd – Skylar Ball

Jewelry: 1st – Josclyn Stamper

Drawing: 1st – Danica Hill, 2nd – Ericka Brady, 3rd – Abbie Ball

Painting: 1st – Makenzie Bird, 2nd – Lauren Myers, 3rd – Kyndra Postoak, Loshi Ward

Poetry or Creative Writing: 1st – Skylar Ball

Electric Project: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball

Other Hobby 1: 1st – Katherine Armachain, 2nd – Kiri Hill, 3rd – Jarvis Brady

Other Hobby 2: 1st – Jarvis Brady

Photography

Best of Show: Mahala Bird

Cherokee Nature: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Rebecca Welch

Cherokee Faces: 1st – Mahala Bird, 2nd – Makenzie Bird, 3rd – Madilyn Bird

Sewing and Needlework

Best of Show: Ericka Brady for a skirt

Accessory: 1st – Janna Girty

Any Other Sewn Item: 1st – Ericka Brady, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Makenzie Bird

Youth Division

Agriculture

Best of Show Agriculture: Jax Panther

Best of Show Livestock: Zion Dawkins

Any Traditional Cherokee Crop: 1st – Logan Skye Walker

Corn Beads: 1st – Zaiden Armachain

Largest Sunflower: 1st – Jax Panther

Largest Pumpkin: 1st – Logan Sky Walker, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl, 3rd – Evelyn Taylor

Painted Pumpkin: 1st – Zaiden Armachain

Other Pumpkin: 1st – Vaelyn Owl

Winter Squash: 1st – Vaelyn Owl

Livestock (poultry): 1st – Taythone Larch, 2nd – Alia Lambert, 3rd – Eliza Bradley

Livestock (horses): 1st – Zion Dawkins, 2nd – Sage Hicks

Livestock (other large animals): 1st – Cecilia Davis, 2nd – Otis George

Flower Arrangements (Garden): 1st – Logan Skye Walker

Baked Goods

Best of Show: Vladimir Owl for an Oatmeal Cake

Breads: 1st – Israel Solis

Traditional Chestnut Bread: 1st – Riley Solis

Traditional Lye Bread: 1st – Roxy Solis

Cookies: 1st – Vladimir Owl, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl, 3rd – Sofia Bradley

Muffins: 1st – Vaelyn Owl, 2nd – Awee Bushyhead, 3rd – Rhiannon Postoak

Cake: 1st – Vladimir Owl, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl

Diabetic Food: 1st – Aubree Bradley

Other Food: 1st – Rhiannon Postoak

Canning

Any Canned Food: 1st – Rhiannon Postoak

Hobby

Best of Show: Keagan Arkansas for Uktena

Basketry: 1st – Braelyn Murphy, 2nd – Nyra Reed, 3rd – Cambry Stamper

Basket Mat: 1st – Nakai Pheasant

Beaded Jewelry: 1st – Nyra Reed, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl, 3rd – Braelyn Murphy

Other Beaded Item: 1st – Braelyn Murphy

Decorated Dried Gourd: 1st – Zaiden Armachain, 2nd – Dai’Myah Toineeta

Mask: 1st – Xamuel Wachacha, 2nd – Penelope Stamper, 3rd – Zaiden Armachain

Pottery: 1st – Keagan Arkansas, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl, 3rd – Penelope Stamper

Cornhusk Doll: 1st – Cambry Stamper, 2nd – Kylana Sampson, 3rd – Georjia Girty

Soapstone Carving: 2nd – Taythone Larch

Woodworking: 2nd – Taythone Larch

Jewelry: 1st – Vaelyn Owl, 2nd – Cambry Stamper, 3rd – Penelope Stamper

Painting: 1st – Dai’Myah Toineeta, 2nd – Nola Millsaps

Poetry or Creative Writing: 1st – Hermione Sampson, 2nd – Kaeson Reed

Other Hobby 1: 1st – Zaiden Armachain, 2nd – Kylana Sampson, 3rd – Penelope Stamper

Other Hobby 2: 1st – Sean Slee, 2nd – Richard Williams, 3rd – Keagan Taylor

Photography

Cherokee Nature: 1st – Rhiannon Postoak

Special Exhibits Division

Best of Show: Zane Shelton for Historical Tool

Other Hobby 1: 1st – Tsali Welch

Painting: 1st – Tsali Welch

Other Hobby 2: 1st – Jarvis Brady

Drawing: 1st – Jarvis Brady

Agriculture – Gourds: 1st – Zane Shelton

Agriculture – Corn Beads: 1st – Zane Shelton

Hobby – Historical Tool: 1st – Zane Shelton

Hobby – Beaded Item: 1st – Zane Shelton

Senior Elder Division

Best in Show: Richard Saunooke for Historical Clothing

Sewing – Other: 1st place – Reva Brown

Sewing – Pair of Dolls: 1st place – Reva Brown

Sewing – Baby Blanket: 1st place – Reva Brown

Sewing – Fair Theme: 1st place – Reva Brown

Sewing – Cross Stitch: 1st place – Reva Brown

Photography – Nature: 1st place – Reva Brown

Photography – Other: 1st place – Reva Brown

Sewing – Traditional Clothing: 1st place – Richard Saunooke

Sewing – Traditional Accessories: 1st place – Richard Saunooke

Sewing – Beaded Moccasins: 1st place – Richard Saunooke

Sewing – Traditional Moccasins: 1st place – Richard Saunooke

Sewing – Historical Clothing: 1st place – Richard Saunooke

Sewing – Quilt: 1st place – Sue McManus

Sewing – Other: 1st place – Daphne Sneed Hambrook

Agriculture – Potatoes: 1st place – Nancy Wahnetah