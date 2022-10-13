Cherokee Indian Fair 2022 EBCI Cooperative Extension winners

PHOTO ALBUM: Cherokee Indian Fair Exhibit Hall
Adult Division
Agriculture
Best of Show Agriculture: Chad Cooper
Best of Show Livestock: Gabriel McMillan
Any Traditional Crop not listed as a category: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Aisha Owle, 3rd – Samuel Ball Jr.
Corn Beads: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Charlene Wolfe
Field Corn (10 ears): 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr., 3rd – Chad Cooper
White Corn: 1st – Finley McMillan
Ornamental Gourd displayed in an Indian Basket: 1st – Kristy Nations, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr., 3rd – Angela Gunter
Birdhouse Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr., 3rd – Aisha Owle
Dipper Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Aisha Owle
Any Other Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Finley McMillan, 3rd – Samuel Ball Jr.
Largest Gourd: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr., 2nd – Chad Cooper
Herb Display: 1st – Isaiah Armachain
Honey Production with Comb: 1st – John Haigler
Honey Production without Comb: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.
October Beans: 1st – Chad Cooper
Both Butter and October Beans: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.
Indian Corn, Multi-colored Kernels: 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr.
Indian Flour Corn (White): 1st – Chad Cooper
Indian Flour Corn (Yellow): 1st – Chad Cooper
Indian Flour Corn (Other): 1st – Chad Cooper
Irish Potatoes: 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr.
Largest Sunflower: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.
Popcorn: 1st – Finley McMillan
Largest Pumpkin: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr., 3rd – Erik Taylor
Ugliest Pumpkin: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Kris Teasdale, 3rd – Samuel Ball Jr.
Other Pumpkin: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr., 2nd – Chad Cooper, 3rd – Erik Taylor
Unusual Vegetable: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.
Candy Roaster: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.
Largest Candy Roaster: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.
Any other Winter Squash: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr., 3rd – Aisha Owle
Livestock (poultry): 1st – Angela Gunter, 2nd – Abigail Teasdale, 3rd – Michael Davis
Livestock (horses): 1st – Travis Hicks, 2nd – Shaundene Hicks
Livestock (other small animals): 1st – Keneithea Roy
Livestock (other large animals): 1st – Letina Saunooke, 2nd – Abigail Teasdale, 3rd – Michael Davis
Livestock (swine): 1st – Gabriel McMillan, 2nd – Finley McMillan
Flower Arrangements (garden): 1st – Nancy Brown, 2nd – Tracy Welch Parker
Flower Arrangements (wild): 1st – Nancy Brown, 2nd – Tracy Welch Parker, 3rd – Shaylene Welch
Flower Arrangements (dried): 1st – Nancy Brown, 2nd – Shaylene Welch, 3rd – Tracy Welch Parker
Baked Goods
Best in Show: Erma McMillan for Chestnut Bread
Traditional Bean Bread (3 pieces): 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Lavinia Hicks, 3rd – Reyna Solis
Traditional Chestnut Bread (3 pieces): 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Lavinia Hicks, 3rd – Tosh Welch
Traditional Lye Bread (3 pieces): 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Lavita Hill, 3rd – Alicia Bradley
Banana Nut Bread: 1st – Madeline Welch, 2nd – Elnora Thompson, 3rd – Lidia Flores
Casseroles: 1st – Tsali Welch, 2nd – Alan Taylor, 3rd – Judy Castorena
Pound Cake: 1st – Connie Davis Rose, 2nd – Ulela Harris, 3rd – Lucille Wolfe
Apple Cake: 1st – Kara Little, 2nd – Tsali Welch, 3rd – Tammy Ledford
Other Cake: 1st – Sharon McCoy, 2nd – Ulela Harris, 3rd – Madiline Welch
Cream Pie: 1st – Madeline Welch, 2nd – Abby Teasdale
Fruit Pie: 1st – Joseph Solis, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr.
Other Pies (including cobblers): 1st – Lavita Hill, 2nd – Kina Bradley, 3rd – Norma Craig
Diabetic Food: 1st – Deetra Huff, 2nd – Judy Smith, 3rd – Amy Postoak
Other in Food Category: 1st – Lavinia Hicks, 2nd – Tsali Welch, 3rd – Samuel Ball Jr.
Canning
Best in Show: Kathryn Littlejohn for Dried Foods Collection
8-jar Canning Collection: 1st – Angela Gunter, 2nd – Dorine George
Jam, Fruit, Butters, Jelly, Preserves and Marmalades Collection: 1st – Dorine George, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Russell Bigmeat III
Pickles and Relishes Collection: 1st – Lucy Dean Reed, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Samuel Ball Jr.
Vegetable Collection: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr., 2nd – JC Wachacha
Dried Foods Collection: 1st – Kathryn Littlejohn
Best Traditional Food: 1st – Dorine George, 2nd – Lucy Dean Reed, 3rd – Chad Cooper
Any Canned Food: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Kristyn Teasdale, 3rd – AJ Bird
Hobby
Best of Show: Lauren Goings for Basket Mats
Basket: 1st – Lauren Goings, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Lori Reed
Basket Mat: 1st – Lauren Goings, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr.
Beading (any item): 1st – Trae Crowe, 2nd – Madeline Welch
Wood Carving: 1st – Corbin Wildcatt
Ceramics/Pottery: 1st – Dorine George, 2nd – Lori Reed, 3rd – Chi Shipman
Corn Shuck Dolls: 1st – Mary Long, 2nd – Scarlett Guy, 3rd – Consuela Girty
Decorated Dried Gourd: 3rd– Kristy Nations
Other Hobby: 1st – Caroline Oocumma, 2nd – Frances Smith, 3rd – Sky Sampson
Other Hobby Reflecting the Fair Theme: 1st – Alica Wildcatt, 2nd – Zhana Long
Pencil/Charcoal/Pastel Drawing: 1st – Brian Lambert
Pen/Ink Drawing: 1st – Brian Lambert
Mixed or Other Drawing: 1st – Sky Sampson, 2nd – Estella Litzinger
Acrylic Painting: 1st – Zhana Long, 2nd – Brian Lambert
Other Painting: 1st – Brian Lambert, 2nd – Zhana Long
Poetry or Creative Writing: 1st – Madeline Welch, 2nd – Margaret Crowe, 3rd – Estella Litzinger
Replicated Historical Tools/Hunting: 1st – Thomas Myers II, 2nd – John Shelton, 3rd – Richard Saunooke
Traditional Jewelry: 1st – Lori Reed, 2nd – Richard Saunooke
Photography
Best of Show: Deborah Welch for Chipmunk
Nature Amateur: 1st – Angela Gunter, 2nd – Jacob Long, 3rd – Mary Long
Cherokee Faces Amateur: 1st – Abigail Teasdale, 2nd – Natasha Maney, 3rd – Blythe Winchester
Other Photograph Amateur: 1st – Deborah Welch
Sewing and Needlework
Best of Show: Erma McMillan for Historical Cherokee Clothing
1800s Era Cherokee Clothing: 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Rachel Slee
Traditional Cherokee Garment: 1st – Karyl Frankiewicz, 2nd – Ericka Brady
Traditional Accessories: 1st – Ernest Grant
Pucker-toe Moccasins: 1st – Lucretia Dawkins
Contemporary Clothing (beginner): 1st – Karyl Frankiewicz
Stuffed Toy: 1st – Keneithea Roy
Other Sewn Item: 1st – Rachel Slee, 2nd – Ernest Grant, 3rd – Daphne Hambrook
Sewn Item Reflecting the Fair Theme: 1st – Kimberly Owle, 2nd – Lori Reed
Afghan, Crochet: 1st – Lisa Tiger, 2nd – Cheryl Maney
Quilt, Pieced: 1st – Frances Owl-Smith, 2nd – Deetra Huff, 3rd – Kimberly Owle
Quilt, Baby (pieces or appliqued): 1st – Cheryl Maney, 2nd – Lillie Mae Bird, 3rd – Madeline Welch
Quilt, Other Handsewn: 1st – Lillie Mae Bird, 2nd – Pamela Brady, 3rd – Sue McMannus
Baby Afghan (crochet or knitted): 1st – Madeline Welch
Baby Clothes (crochet or knitted): 1st – Madeline Welch
Sweaters: 1st – Madeline Welch
Scarf: 1st – Lisa Tiger, 2nd – Madeline Welch
Crochet (other): 1st – Lisa Tiger, 2nd – Agibail Teasdale
Pillow Cases: 1st – Norma Craig, 2nd – Charlene Wolfe
Counted Cross Stitch: 1st – Charlene Wolfe, 2nd – Norma Craig
Other Needlework: 1st – Deborah Welch, 2nd – Frances Owl-Smith
Fabric Design (swatch): 1st – Lori Reed
Young Adult Division
Agriculture
Best of Show: Katherine Armachain for Corn Beads
Any Traditional Cherokee Crop not listed as a category: 1st – Dillon Beam, 2nd – Abbie Ball, 3rd – Skylar Ball
Field Corn: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball
Corn Beads: 1st – Katherine Armachain
Birdhouse Gourd: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball
Herb Display: 1st – Katherine Armachain
Honey Production without comb: 1st – Abbie Ball
Indian Beans: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball
Irish Potatoes: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Katherine Armachain
Largest Sunflower: 1st – Skylar Ball, 2nd – Abbie Ball
Largest Pumpkin: 1st – Skylar Ball, 2nd – Abbie Ball, 3rd – Dillon Beam
Ugliest Pumpkin: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball
Winter Squash: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball
Flower Arrangements (Garden): 1st – Dillon Beam
Livestock (poultry): 1st – Skylar Ball, 2nd – Abbie Ball, 3rd – Kyndra Postoak
Baked Goods
Best of Show: Skylar Ball for Apple Cider Donut Cake
Traditional Chestnut Bread: 1st – Shelby Solis
Traditional Lye Bread: 1st – Kennica Bradley
Cookies: 1st – Vincent Owle, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Abbie Ball
Cupcakes: 1st – Katherine Armachain, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Abbie Ball
Muffins: 1st – Katherine Armachain, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Abbie Ball
Cake: 1st – Skylar Ball, 2nd – Katherine Armachain, 3rd – Abbie Ball
Diabetic Food: 1st – Raymond Bradley
Other Food: 1st – Kyndra Postoak
Canning
Any Canned Food: 1st – Kyndra Postoak, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Abbie Ball
Hobby
Best of Show: Katherine Armachain for Mushrooms Diamond Painting
Basketry: 1st – Chayme Cucumber, 2nd – Josclyn Stamper, 3rd – Cameron Jackson
Basket Mat: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Xander Wachacha, 3rd – Skylar Ball
Other Beaded Item: 1st – Katherine Armachain, 2nd – Janna Girty
Fingerweaving: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Ericka Brady, Hailee Velazquez-Lossiah
Pottery: 1st – Katherine Armachain, 2nd – Kiri Hill, 3rd – Josclyn Stamper
Woodworking: 1st – Cameron Squirrell, 2nd – Katherine Armachain, 3rd – Skylar Ball
Jewelry: 1st – Josclyn Stamper
Drawing: 1st – Danica Hill, 2nd – Ericka Brady, 3rd – Abbie Ball
Painting: 1st – Makenzie Bird, 2nd – Lauren Myers, 3rd – Kyndra Postoak, Loshi Ward
Poetry or Creative Writing: 1st – Skylar Ball
Electric Project: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball
Other Hobby 1: 1st – Katherine Armachain, 2nd – Kiri Hill, 3rd – Jarvis Brady
Other Hobby 2: 1st – Jarvis Brady
Photography
Best of Show: Mahala Bird
Cherokee Nature: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Rebecca Welch
Cherokee Faces: 1st – Mahala Bird, 2nd – Makenzie Bird, 3rd – Madilyn Bird
Sewing and Needlework
Best of Show: Ericka Brady for a skirt
Accessory: 1st – Janna Girty
Any Other Sewn Item: 1st – Ericka Brady, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Makenzie Bird
Youth Division
Agriculture
Best of Show Agriculture: Jax Panther
Best of Show Livestock: Zion Dawkins
Any Traditional Cherokee Crop: 1st – Logan Skye Walker
Corn Beads: 1st – Zaiden Armachain
Largest Sunflower: 1st – Jax Panther
Largest Pumpkin: 1st – Logan Sky Walker, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl, 3rd – Evelyn Taylor
Painted Pumpkin: 1st – Zaiden Armachain
Other Pumpkin: 1st – Vaelyn Owl
Winter Squash: 1st – Vaelyn Owl
Livestock (poultry): 1st – Taythone Larch, 2nd – Alia Lambert, 3rd – Eliza Bradley
Livestock (horses): 1st – Zion Dawkins, 2nd – Sage Hicks
Livestock (other large animals): 1st – Cecilia Davis, 2nd – Otis George
Flower Arrangements (Garden): 1st – Logan Skye Walker
Baked Goods
Best of Show: Vladimir Owl for an Oatmeal Cake
Breads: 1st – Israel Solis
Traditional Chestnut Bread: 1st – Riley Solis
Traditional Lye Bread: 1st – Roxy Solis
Cookies: 1st – Vladimir Owl, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl, 3rd – Sofia Bradley
Muffins: 1st – Vaelyn Owl, 2nd – Awee Bushyhead, 3rd – Rhiannon Postoak
Cake: 1st – Vladimir Owl, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl
Diabetic Food: 1st – Aubree Bradley
Other Food: 1st – Rhiannon Postoak
Canning
Any Canned Food: 1st – Rhiannon Postoak
Hobby
Best of Show: Keagan Arkansas for Uktena
Basketry: 1st – Braelyn Murphy, 2nd – Nyra Reed, 3rd – Cambry Stamper
Basket Mat: 1st – Nakai Pheasant
Beaded Jewelry: 1st – Nyra Reed, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl, 3rd – Braelyn Murphy
Other Beaded Item: 1st – Braelyn Murphy
Decorated Dried Gourd: 1st – Zaiden Armachain, 2nd – Dai’Myah Toineeta
Mask: 1st – Xamuel Wachacha, 2nd – Penelope Stamper, 3rd – Zaiden Armachain
Pottery: 1st – Keagan Arkansas, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl, 3rd – Penelope Stamper
Cornhusk Doll: 1st – Cambry Stamper, 2nd – Kylana Sampson, 3rd – Georjia Girty
Soapstone Carving: 2nd – Taythone Larch
Woodworking: 2nd – Taythone Larch
Jewelry: 1st – Vaelyn Owl, 2nd – Cambry Stamper, 3rd – Penelope Stamper
Painting: 1st – Dai’Myah Toineeta, 2nd – Nola Millsaps
Poetry or Creative Writing: 1st – Hermione Sampson, 2nd – Kaeson Reed
Other Hobby 1: 1st – Zaiden Armachain, 2nd – Kylana Sampson, 3rd – Penelope Stamper
Other Hobby 2: 1st – Sean Slee, 2nd – Richard Williams, 3rd – Keagan Taylor
Photography
Cherokee Nature: 1st – Rhiannon Postoak
Special Exhibits Division
Best of Show: Zane Shelton for Historical Tool
Other Hobby 1: 1st – Tsali Welch
Painting: 1st – Tsali Welch
Other Hobby 2: 1st – Jarvis Brady
Drawing: 1st – Jarvis Brady
Agriculture – Gourds: 1st – Zane Shelton
Agriculture – Corn Beads: 1st – Zane Shelton
Hobby – Historical Tool: 1st – Zane Shelton
Hobby – Beaded Item: 1st – Zane Shelton
Senior Elder Division
Best in Show: Richard Saunooke for Historical Clothing
Sewing – Other: 1st place – Reva Brown
Sewing – Pair of Dolls: 1st place – Reva Brown
Sewing – Baby Blanket: 1st place – Reva Brown
Sewing – Fair Theme: 1st place – Reva Brown
Sewing – Cross Stitch: 1st place – Reva Brown
Photography – Nature: 1st place – Reva Brown
Photography – Other: 1st place – Reva Brown
Sewing – Traditional Clothing: 1st place – Richard Saunooke
Sewing – Traditional Accessories: 1st place – Richard Saunooke
Sewing – Beaded Moccasins: 1st place – Richard Saunooke
Sewing – Traditional Moccasins: 1st place – Richard Saunooke
Sewing – Historical Clothing: 1st place – Richard Saunooke
Sewing – Quilt: 1st place – Sue McManus
Sewing – Other: 1st place – Daphne Sneed Hambrook
Agriculture – Potatoes: 1st place – Nancy Wahnetah