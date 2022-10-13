Cherokee Indian Fair 2022 EBCI Cooperative Extension winners

by Oct 13, 2022COMMUNITY sgadugi0 comments

Chad Cooper won multiple ribbons at the Cherokee Indian Fair EBCI Cooperative Extension exhibit including Best of Show in Agriculture – Adult Division. One of his corn exhibits is shown in the photo above. (SCOTT MCKIE B.P./One Feather photo)

PHOTO ALBUM: Cherokee Indian Fair Exhibit Hall

Adult Division

Agriculture

Best of Show Agriculture: Chad Cooper

Best of Show Livestock: Gabriel McMillan

Any Traditional Crop not listed as a category: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Aisha Owle, 3rd – Samuel Ball Jr.

Corn Beads: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Charlene Wolfe

Field Corn (10 ears): 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr., 3rd – Chad Cooper

White Corn: 1st – Finley McMillan

Ornamental Gourd displayed in an Indian Basket: 1st – Kristy Nations, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr., 3rd – Angela Gunter

Birdhouse Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr., 3rd – Aisha Owle

Dipper Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Aisha Owle

Any Other Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Finley McMillan, 3rd – Samuel Ball Jr.

Largest Gourd: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr., 2nd – Chad Cooper

Herb Display: 1st – Isaiah Armachain

Honey Production with Comb: 1st – John Haigler

Honey Production without Comb: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.

October Beans: 1st – Chad Cooper

Both Butter and October Beans: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.

Indian Corn, Multi-colored Kernels: 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr.

Indian Flour Corn (White): 1st – Chad Cooper

Indian Flour Corn (Yellow): 1st – Chad Cooper

Indian Flour Corn (Other): 1st – Chad Cooper

Irish Potatoes: 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr.

Largest Sunflower: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.

Popcorn: 1st – Finley McMillan

Largest Pumpkin: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr., 3rd – Erik Taylor

Ugliest Pumpkin: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Kris Teasdale, 3rd – Samuel Ball Jr.

Other Pumpkin: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr., 2nd – Chad Cooper, 3rd – Erik Taylor

Unusual Vegetable: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.

Candy Roaster: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.

Largest Candy Roaster: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr.

Any other Winter Squash: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr., 3rd – Aisha Owle

Livestock (poultry): 1st – Angela Gunter, 2nd – Abigail Teasdale, 3rd – Michael Davis

Livestock (horses): 1st – Travis Hicks, 2nd – Shaundene Hicks

Livestock (other small animals): 1st – Keneithea Roy

Livestock (other large animals): 1st – Letina Saunooke, 2nd – Abigail Teasdale, 3rd – Michael Davis

Livestock (swine): 1st – Gabriel McMillan, 2nd – Finley McMillan

Flower Arrangements (garden): 1st – Nancy Brown, 2nd – Tracy Welch Parker

Flower Arrangements (wild): 1st – Nancy Brown, 2nd – Tracy Welch Parker, 3rd – Shaylene Welch

Flower Arrangements (dried): 1st – Nancy Brown, 2nd – Shaylene Welch, 3rd – Tracy Welch Parker

 

Baked Goods

Best in Show: Erma McMillan for Chestnut Bread

Traditional Bean Bread (3 pieces): 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Lavinia Hicks, 3rd – Reyna Solis

Traditional Chestnut Bread (3 pieces): 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Lavinia Hicks, 3rd – Tosh Welch

Traditional Lye Bread (3 pieces): 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Lavita Hill, 3rd – Alicia Bradley

Banana Nut Bread: 1st – Madeline Welch, 2nd – Elnora Thompson, 3rd – Lidia Flores

Casseroles: 1st – Tsali Welch, 2nd – Alan Taylor, 3rd – Judy Castorena

Pound Cake: 1st – Connie Davis Rose, 2nd – Ulela Harris, 3rd – Lucille Wolfe

Apple Cake: 1st – Kara Little, 2nd – Tsali Welch, 3rd – Tammy Ledford

Other Cake: 1st – Sharon McCoy, 2nd – Ulela Harris, 3rd – Madiline Welch

Cream Pie: 1st – Madeline Welch, 2nd – Abby Teasdale

Fruit Pie: 1st – Joseph Solis, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr.

Other Pies (including cobblers): 1st – Lavita Hill, 2nd – Kina Bradley, 3rd – Norma Craig

Diabetic Food: 1st – Deetra Huff, 2nd – Judy Smith, 3rd – Amy Postoak

Other in Food Category: 1st – Lavinia Hicks, 2nd – Tsali Welch, 3rd – Samuel Ball Jr.

 

Canning

Best in Show: Kathryn Littlejohn for Dried Foods Collection

8-jar Canning Collection: 1st – Angela Gunter, 2nd – Dorine George

Jam, Fruit, Butters, Jelly, Preserves and Marmalades Collection: 1st – Dorine George, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Russell Bigmeat III

Pickles and Relishes Collection: 1st – Lucy Dean Reed, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Samuel Ball Jr.

Vegetable Collection: 1st – Samuel Ball Jr., 2nd – JC Wachacha

Dried Foods Collection: 1st – Kathryn Littlejohn

Best Traditional Food: 1st – Dorine George, 2nd – Lucy Dean Reed, 3rd – Chad Cooper

Any Canned Food: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Kristyn Teasdale, 3rd – AJ Bird

 

Hobby

Best of Show: Lauren Goings for Basket Mats

Basket: 1st – Lauren Goings, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Lori Reed

Basket Mat: 1st – Lauren Goings, 2nd – Samuel Ball Jr.

Beading (any item): 1st – Trae Crowe, 2nd – Madeline Welch

Wood Carving: 1st – Corbin Wildcatt

Ceramics/Pottery: 1st – Dorine George, 2nd – Lori Reed, 3rd – Chi Shipman

Corn Shuck Dolls: 1st – Mary Long, 2nd – Scarlett Guy, 3rd – Consuela Girty

Decorated Dried Gourd: 3rd– Kristy Nations

Other Hobby: 1st – Caroline Oocumma, 2nd – Frances Smith, 3rd – Sky Sampson

Other Hobby Reflecting the Fair Theme: 1st – Alica Wildcatt, 2nd – Zhana Long

Pencil/Charcoal/Pastel Drawing: 1st – Brian Lambert

Pen/Ink Drawing: 1st – Brian Lambert

Mixed or Other Drawing: 1st – Sky Sampson, 2nd – Estella Litzinger

Acrylic Painting: 1st – Zhana Long, 2nd – Brian Lambert

Other Painting: 1st – Brian Lambert, 2nd – Zhana Long

Poetry or Creative Writing: 1st – Madeline Welch, 2nd – Margaret Crowe, 3rd – Estella Litzinger

Replicated Historical Tools/Hunting: 1st – Thomas Myers II, 2nd – John Shelton, 3rd – Richard Saunooke

Traditional Jewelry: 1st – Lori Reed, 2nd – Richard Saunooke

 

Photography

Best of Show: Deborah Welch for Chipmunk

Nature Amateur: 1st – Angela Gunter, 2nd – Jacob Long, 3rd – Mary Long

Cherokee Faces Amateur: 1st – Abigail Teasdale, 2nd – Natasha Maney, 3rd – Blythe Winchester

Other Photograph Amateur: 1st – Deborah Welch

 

Sewing and Needlework

Best of Show: Erma McMillan for Historical Cherokee Clothing

1800s Era Cherokee Clothing: 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Rachel Slee

Traditional Cherokee Garment: 1st – Karyl Frankiewicz, 2nd – Ericka Brady

Traditional Accessories: 1st – Ernest Grant

Pucker-toe Moccasins: 1st – Lucretia Dawkins

Contemporary Clothing (beginner): 1st – Karyl Frankiewicz

Stuffed Toy: 1st – Keneithea Roy

Other Sewn Item: 1st – Rachel Slee, 2nd – Ernest Grant, 3rd – Daphne Hambrook

Sewn Item Reflecting the Fair Theme: 1st – Kimberly Owle, 2nd – Lori Reed

Afghan, Crochet: 1st – Lisa Tiger, 2nd – Cheryl Maney

Quilt, Pieced: 1st – Frances Owl-Smith, 2nd – Deetra Huff, 3rd – Kimberly Owle

Quilt, Baby (pieces or appliqued): 1st – Cheryl Maney, 2nd – Lillie Mae Bird, 3rd – Madeline Welch

Quilt, Other Handsewn: 1st – Lillie Mae Bird, 2nd – Pamela Brady, 3rd – Sue McMannus

Baby Afghan (crochet or knitted): 1st – Madeline Welch

Baby Clothes (crochet or knitted): 1st – Madeline Welch

Sweaters: 1st – Madeline Welch

Scarf: 1st – Lisa Tiger, 2nd – Madeline Welch

Crochet (other): 1st – Lisa Tiger, 2nd – Agibail Teasdale

Pillow Cases: 1st – Norma Craig, 2nd – Charlene Wolfe

Counted Cross Stitch: 1st – Charlene Wolfe, 2nd – Norma Craig

Other Needlework: 1st – Deborah Welch, 2nd – Frances Owl-Smith

Fabric Design (swatch): 1st – Lori Reed

A piece called “Uktena”, by Keagan Arkansas, won first place in the Youth Pottery Division and was also named Best in Show in the Youth Overall Hobby Division. (SCOTT MCKIE B.P./One Feather photo)

 

Young Adult Division

Agriculture

Best of Show: Katherine Armachain for Corn Beads

Any Traditional Cherokee Crop not listed as a category: 1st – Dillon Beam, 2nd – Abbie Ball, 3rd – Skylar Ball

Field Corn: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball

Corn Beads: 1st – Katherine Armachain

Birdhouse Gourd: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball

Herb Display: 1st – Katherine Armachain

Honey Production without comb: 1st – Abbie Ball

Indian Beans: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball

Irish Potatoes: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Katherine Armachain

Largest Sunflower: 1st – Skylar Ball, 2nd – Abbie Ball

Largest Pumpkin: 1st – Skylar Ball, 2nd – Abbie Ball, 3rd – Dillon Beam

Ugliest Pumpkin: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball

Winter Squash: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball

Flower Arrangements (Garden): 1st – Dillon Beam

Livestock (poultry): 1st – Skylar Ball, 2nd – Abbie Ball, 3rd – Kyndra Postoak

 

Baked Goods

Best of Show: Skylar Ball for Apple Cider Donut Cake

Traditional Chestnut Bread: 1st – Shelby Solis

Traditional Lye Bread: 1st – Kennica Bradley

Cookies: 1st – Vincent Owle, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Abbie Ball

Cupcakes: 1st – Katherine Armachain, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Abbie Ball

Muffins: 1st – Katherine Armachain, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Abbie Ball

Cake: 1st – Skylar Ball, 2nd – Katherine Armachain, 3rd – Abbie Ball

Diabetic Food: 1st – Raymond Bradley

Other Food: 1st – Kyndra Postoak

 

Canning

Any Canned Food: 1st – Kyndra Postoak, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Abbie Ball

 

Hobby

Best of Show: Katherine Armachain for Mushrooms Diamond Painting

Basketry: 1st – Chayme Cucumber, 2nd – Josclyn Stamper, 3rd – Cameron Jackson

Basket Mat: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Xander Wachacha, 3rd – Skylar Ball

Other Beaded Item: 1st – Katherine Armachain, 2nd – Janna Girty

Fingerweaving: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Ericka Brady, Hailee Velazquez-Lossiah

Pottery: 1st – Katherine Armachain, 2nd – Kiri Hill, 3rd – Josclyn Stamper

Woodworking: 1st – Cameron Squirrell, 2nd – Katherine Armachain, 3rd – Skylar Ball

Jewelry: 1st – Josclyn Stamper

Drawing: 1st – Danica Hill, 2nd – Ericka Brady, 3rd – Abbie Ball

Painting: 1st – Makenzie Bird, 2nd – Lauren Myers, 3rd – Kyndra Postoak, Loshi Ward

Poetry or Creative Writing: 1st – Skylar Ball

Electric Project: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball

Other Hobby 1: 1st – Katherine Armachain, 2nd – Kiri Hill, 3rd – Jarvis Brady

Other Hobby 2: 1st – Jarvis Brady

 

Photography

Best of Show: Mahala Bird

Cherokee Nature: 1st – Abbie Ball, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Rebecca Welch

Cherokee Faces: 1st – Mahala Bird, 2nd – Makenzie Bird, 3rd – Madilyn Bird

 

Sewing and Needlework

Best of Show: Ericka Brady for a skirt

Accessory: 1st – Janna Girty

Any Other Sewn Item: 1st – Ericka Brady, 2nd – Skylar Ball, 3rd – Makenzie Bird

An oatmeal cake by Vladimir Owl won the Youth Baking Division Best of Show ribbon. (Photo courtesy of Ben Parker)

Youth Division

Agriculture

Best of Show Agriculture: Jax Panther

Best of Show Livestock: Zion Dawkins

Any Traditional Cherokee Crop: 1st – Logan Skye Walker

Corn Beads: 1st – Zaiden Armachain

Largest Sunflower: 1st – Jax Panther

Largest Pumpkin: 1st – Logan Sky Walker, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl, 3rd – Evelyn Taylor

Painted Pumpkin: 1st – Zaiden Armachain

Other Pumpkin: 1st – Vaelyn Owl

Winter Squash: 1st – Vaelyn Owl

Livestock (poultry): 1st – Taythone Larch, 2nd – Alia Lambert, 3rd – Eliza Bradley

Livestock (horses): 1st – Zion Dawkins, 2nd – Sage Hicks

Livestock (other large animals): 1st – Cecilia Davis, 2nd – Otis George

Flower Arrangements (Garden): 1st – Logan Skye Walker

 

Baked Goods

Best of Show: Vladimir Owl for an Oatmeal Cake

Breads: 1st – Israel Solis

Traditional Chestnut Bread: 1st – Riley Solis

Traditional Lye Bread: 1st – Roxy Solis

Cookies: 1st – Vladimir Owl, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl, 3rd – Sofia Bradley

Muffins: 1st – Vaelyn Owl, 2nd – Awee Bushyhead, 3rd – Rhiannon Postoak

Cake: 1st – Vladimir Owl, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl

Diabetic Food: 1st – Aubree Bradley

Other Food: 1st – Rhiannon Postoak

 

Canning

Any Canned Food: 1st – Rhiannon Postoak

 

Hobby

Best of Show: Keagan Arkansas for Uktena

Basketry: 1st – Braelyn Murphy, 2nd – Nyra Reed, 3rd – Cambry Stamper

Basket Mat: 1st – Nakai Pheasant

Beaded Jewelry: 1st – Nyra Reed, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl, 3rd – Braelyn Murphy

Other Beaded Item: 1st – Braelyn Murphy

Decorated Dried Gourd: 1st – Zaiden Armachain, 2nd – Dai’Myah Toineeta

Mask: 1st – Xamuel Wachacha, 2nd – Penelope Stamper, 3rd – Zaiden Armachain

Pottery: 1st – Keagan Arkansas, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl, 3rd – Penelope Stamper

Cornhusk Doll: 1st – Cambry Stamper, 2nd – Kylana Sampson, 3rd – Georjia Girty

Soapstone Carving: 2nd – Taythone Larch

Woodworking: 2nd – Taythone Larch

Jewelry: 1st – Vaelyn Owl, 2nd – Cambry Stamper, 3rd – Penelope Stamper

Painting: 1st – Dai’Myah Toineeta, 2nd – Nola Millsaps

Poetry or Creative Writing: 1st – Hermione Sampson, 2nd – Kaeson Reed

Other Hobby 1: 1st – Zaiden Armachain, 2nd – Kylana Sampson, 3rd – Penelope Stamper

Other Hobby 2: 1st – Sean Slee, 2nd – Richard Williams, 3rd – Keagan Taylor

 

Photography

Cherokee Nature: 1st – Rhiannon Postoak

 

Special Exhibits Division

Best of Show: Zane Shelton for Historical Tool

Other Hobby 1: 1st – Tsali Welch

Painting: 1st – Tsali Welch

Other Hobby 2: 1st – Jarvis Brady

Drawing: 1st – Jarvis Brady

Agriculture – Gourds: 1st – Zane Shelton

Agriculture – Corn Beads: 1st – Zane Shelton

Hobby – Historical Tool: 1st – Zane Shelton

Hobby – Beaded Item: 1st – Zane Shelton

 

Senior Elder Division

Best in Show: Richard Saunooke for Historical Clothing

Sewing – Other: 1st place – Reva Brown

Sewing – Pair of Dolls: 1st place – Reva Brown

Sewing – Baby Blanket: 1st place – Reva Brown

Sewing – Fair Theme: 1st place – Reva Brown

Sewing – Cross Stitch: 1st place – Reva Brown

Photography – Nature: 1st place – Reva Brown

Photography – Other: 1st place – Reva Brown

Sewing – Traditional Clothing: 1st place – Richard Saunooke

Sewing – Traditional Accessories: 1st place – Richard Saunooke

Sewing – Beaded Moccasins: 1st place – Richard Saunooke

Sewing – Traditional Moccasins: 1st place – Richard Saunooke

Sewing – Historical Clothing: 1st place – Richard Saunooke

Sewing – Quilt: 1st place – Sue McManus

Sewing – Other: 1st place – Daphne Sneed Hambrook

Agriculture – Potatoes: 1st place – Nancy Wahnetah