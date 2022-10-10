OBITUARY: Shira Denise McCoy

Shira Denise McCoy, age 44, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Cherokee Indian Hospital with her loving family by her side.

She is survived by her father, Dennis Junaluska; children, Drevan McCoy (Sarah), Madison McCoy, Tsoey Bradley, all of Cherokee, and Kaesyn McCoy of Rosman; two grandchildren, Madilynn McCoy and Idris McCoy; sisters, Autum McCoy and Alexandra Brown; significant other, Judson Bradley; aunt, Vanessa Ormsby; uncle, Jason Ormsby; aunt, Jeannie Treadway; uncle, Dave Treadway; nieces, Shataya Chambers, Deonna Butler; and cousin, Evan McCoy.

Shira was preceded in death by her mother, Rena Terry McCoy; Mamaw, Shirlene McCoy; and Grandpa, Ervin McCoy.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.