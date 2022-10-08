Post 143 hosts a Veteran’s Honoring Ceremony at Cherokee Indian Fair

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Reuben Taylor, an elder of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and a decorated World War II veteran, saluted as the colors of the EBCI and the United States of America were presented. Taylor, who served with the 82nd Airborne Division and received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his service, joined veterans from the area as the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 hosted a Veteran’s Honoring event at the Cherokee Indian Fair on Friday, Oct. 7 at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Convention Center.

“I’d like to thank all the veterans and family members that are here today to celebrate and honor all the veterans,” said Gregory Hunt, Post 143, as he welcomed everyone to the event. “We are here to pay honor and tribute to our veterans. Without the veterans, we wouldn’t have what we have or be where we are today. So, let’s pay honor and tribute to each other and to those that aren’t with us today, those that are still serving, deployed, afar, close at home, wherever they may be.”

Post 143 Commander Lew Harding commented, “These men and women served honorably on active duty and honorably in their post-active duty service. We appreciate that because we know our job is never done.”

He added, “The commitment, dedication, sacrifice, and service exemplified by every veteran in this hall, every member of the auxiliary in this hall, is deeply appreciated and over and above the call of duty. I see it all the time.”

Commander Harding said himself and other veterans are grateful to have served. “We love our country. We love our community. We love our people. And we love each and every one of you. It is our privilege to share with you this welcome message today.”

Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, said, “It is fitting that we are gathered here today to offer honor, respect, and gratitude for our heroes and heroines – the veterans of the armed forces of these United States of America. It is fitting because we should not wait until someone has passed before we publicly acknowledge their life’s work and their accomplishments. I believe it is more appropriate to acknowledge the extraordinary work of the men and women of our armed forces while they’re still with us, and for good reason. First, we need positive role models today – now more than never. This generation needs strong, positive, righteous role models.”

He spoke of the need for virtues and values and noted, “I firmly believe that if this nation – both the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and these United States – if we are to survive and thrive in the coming days, there must be a return to the values that have brought us through some of the toughest times in our history. The irony of our circumstances is that each generation strives to make life better, easier for their children, easier than we had it, to give them more than we had. The unfortunate outcome is that, generally speaking, this model does not produce the character and virtues that will sustain a nation through difficult times. Author G. Michael Hopf summed it up best when he said, ‘Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. And weak men create hard times’.”

Following his speech, Chief Sneed presented every veteran with a Principal Chief’s Challenge Coin honoring their service.

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walter Gaskin, secretary of the N.C. Dept. of Military and Veterans Affairs, said in his keynote speech, “I bring greetings and appreciation for this event to honor our veterans at this 110th Cherokee Indian Fair. The fact that you would take a portion of that and honor those who came before us, and those who some gave all so that we may have, what was said, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It is simply amazing to me that the true gift that our Creator has given us is the mountains and the area here in Western Carolina. And, you honor that…spectacular in its views only equalled by the courage, sacrifice of our veterans who we are honoring on this spectacular occasion.”

He recognized the sacrifice and dedication to service that Cherokee men and women possess and commented, “Historically, we recognize you from the American Revolution, even though everybody talks about WWII, you were here – American Revolution, War of 1812 – in honor and distinction as part of that legacy. You fought in every battle that this nation has been involved in. Today, we proudly recognize those contributions that many of the veterans of this Cherokee Nation who stood the watch, when it was their time and their call, you were there.”

Lt. Gen. Gaskin spoke of the high percentage of Native Americans who has served in the military. “70 percent of men volunteered to enlist from your Native tribes during WWII. And, during Vietnam, 90 percent of the 42,000 that were Native Americans served in what was a volunteer force at a time when there was draft-dodging, means of avoiding service, including tactics that precluded them from doing it, you came and you stood the watch. While this historical contribution is documented, we can only imagine the stories that have never been told in the history books of your contributions. But, the genius of your strategies in documenting your own history is left there to be preserved and gives you a sense of cultural pride that no one can fully understand. You have joined at five times the rate of any other groups in American history.”

Following his speech, Lt. Gen. Gaskin was presented with an EBCI tribal flag that flew over the Tribal Council House from January to September 2022.

Prior to the ceremony portion of the event, all veterans present received a meal courtesy of the EBCI.