CROSS COUNTRY: CMS Lady Braves, CHS Braves win at Robbinsville meet

One Feather Staff Report

ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. – The Cherokee Middle (CMS) and High School (CHS) cross country teams traveled to Robbinsville to participate in the Robbinsville Currahee Classic on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 5. Both the CMS Lady Braves and the CHS Braves won the team events in their divisions.

The CMS Lady Braves swept the first three positions to secure their team victory. Livia Crowe, who has won every race she’s entered this season, took first place with a time of 12:58.4 followed by Lolo Bell in second with a time of 13:14.8 and Lilly Lossiah in third with a time of 13:16.7.

Ogana Swimmer, CMS Braves, took first place in the middle school boys race with a time of 11:15.3.

The CHS Braves were led by Jaylan Bark who finished second in the high school boys race with a time of 17:54.20. He was followed by teammate Tyce Hogner who finished third with a time of 18:01.20.

Dvdaya Swimmer, CHS Lady Braves, won the girls high school race with a time of 19:59.10. Her teammate, Letsi Burgos, took third place with a time of 23:28.60.

The following results, per Slipstream Timing, show the top seven finishers in each race plus all CMS and CHS finishers.

Middle School Girls

1 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 12:58.4

2 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 13:14.8

3 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 13:16.7

4 – Halie Hill, Murphy, 13:27.5

5 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 13:27.8

6 – Sydney Greenstone, Hayesville, 13:48.5

7 – Jacque Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 13:51.8

11 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 14:37.1

14 – Morgan Hernandez, Cherokee, 14:43.6

15 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 14:46.6

17 – Maya Lossiah, Cherokee, 14:51.2

33 – Josclyn Stamper, Cherokee, 16:08.6

34 – Kennedy Moore, Cherokee, 16:12.8

37 – Nyra Reed, Cherokee, 16:41.3

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee 23

2 – Murphy 51

3 – Swain Co. 85

4 – Hayesville 99

5 – Robbinsville 125

Middle School Boys

1 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 11:15.3

2 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 11:19.8

3 – Gabe Clark, Andrews, 11:43.8

4 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 11:47.7

5 – Ross Clapsaddle, Swain Co., 11:51.7

6 – Jackson Dye, Hayesville, 12:04.3

7 – James Loftis, Swain Co., 12:07.8

36 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee, 14:48.2

38 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 14:55.8

Team Scores

1 – Andrews 34

2 – Hayesville 51

3 – Swain Co. 77

4 – Murphy 89

5 – Robbinsville 134

6 – Mountain Discovery Charter 157

7 – Nantahala 190

High School Girls

1 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 19:59.10

2 – Fern Crayton, Tri-County Early College, 22:15.30

3 – Letsi Burgos, Cherokee, 23:28.60

4 – Kaysen Krieger, Hayesville, 23:28.80

5 – Marley Espinal, Hayesville, 23:44.60

6 – Corinne Cotton, Murphy, 23:53.40

7 – Lila Roberts, Hayesville, 24:07.00

14 – Adi Cooper, Cherokee, 27:27.80

22 – Boie Crowe, Cherokee, 30:33.40

Team Scores

1 – Hayesville 20

2 – Tri-County Early College 43

High School Boys

1 – O’Malley Salinas, Andrews, 17:45.20

2 – Jaylan Bark, Cherokee, 17:54.20

3 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 18:01.20

4 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 18:35.00

5 – Landon Hughes, Hayesville, 19:05.30

6 – Tanis Esquivel, Cherokee, 19:15.00

7 – Cannon Brewer, Hayesville, 19:22.50

8 – Tanin Esquivel, Cherokee, 19:25.70

10 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 20:05.50

11 – Ayden Thompson, Cherokee, 20:06.50

14 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 20:22.10

24 – Anthony Lossiah, Cherokee, 21:08.10

50 – Isiah Ledford, Cherokee, 25:18.30

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee 23

2 – Hayesville 61

3 – Robbinsville 98

4 – Carolina Mountain XC 98

5 – Hiwassee Dam 102

6 – Tri-County Early College 151