Raylen Bark named 2022-23 Miss Cherokee

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

Raylen Bark, a member of the Wolf Clan from the Wolftown Community, will represent the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) as the 2022-23 Miss Cherokee. She won the title during a pageant at the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1.

No-la Pina, a member of the Long Hair Clan from the Big Cove Community, was named first runner-up and Miss Congeniality; and Aiyana Lambert, a member of the Bird Clan from the Big Cove Community, was named second runner-up and Miss Photogenic.

The pageant opened with remarks from 2021-22 Miss Cherokee Tyra Maney who said, “In 1963, a fire was lit in the spirit of the community with the crowning of the first Miss Cherokee. This first representative stood as an example that passed along the spirit, traditions, values, and a sense of community for the entire tribe. Since then, that position and role has progressively passed to each of the succeeding holders of the titles of Miss Cherokee, Teen Miss Cherokee, Junior Miss Cherokee, and Little Miss Cherokee. They stand as a beacon in the community for these values and are role models for young women of all ages.”

The pageant was dedicated to the memory of Shirley Swayney Cloer who was the 1971-72 Miss Cherokee. Maney said of her, “She was always looking for ways to continue educating and contributing to her people and her culture. All her students were like family to her, and she always tried to help them in any way she could.”

The pageant contestants were judged on an essay on why they wanted to be Miss Cherokee, personal introductions in front of Tribal Council, and three parts at the pageant itself including public speaking on a platform issue, traditional talent, and traditional wear.

Bark, who started her public speaking by introducing herself in 10 different languages, spoke on the importance of language-learning. “Languages are the hearts of Indigenous cultures. I’m studying linguistics at Dartmouth to better understand the science of languages. Each has its own complex system and unique characteristics. This has provided me the opportunity to research our own Cherokee language, break it down, put it together, and better understand how it works.”

She added, “As Cherokee people, our language serves as the foundation of our stories, songs, dances, and ceremonies. Knowing the language helps us to understand the meanings of all that we do which makes up our Cherokee identity…with about 160 first-language speakers, it’s imperative that we do our part in keeping our language and culture alive just as our ancestors did for us.”

Pina spoke on generational trauma and its effects on Indian Country. “Generational trauma, or historical trauma, is a traumatic event where multiple traumatic occurrences leave a ripple effect on a group of people for generations.”

“We have gone through traumatic event after traumatic event for nearly 500 years starting off with first contact and the first smallpox epidemic; to the Civilization Policy which was the first U.S. document that pushed for the eradication of Indigenous people; to Removal, boarding schools, the many laws put in place to demonize our songs, dances, language, and traditional ways; all the way to today with our Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. All of these events have left immense stress on our ancestors and, unknowingly, our ancestors have passed on that stress to us. Since 1540, we have been in survival mode. And, for many of us, survival mode and living are all the same. It is important that we know who our ancestors were and what they had to go through to better understand how we got here today.”

Pina concluded by saying, “It is important that we talk about the different ways that we carry on our culture in order to survive. So many of us have been living in survival mode for so long. It’s time that we learn the difference in surviving and living.”

Lambert spoke on cancer awareness stating, “The skirt I am wearing is a kokum scarf, or also called the grandma scarf. The purple ribbon on my skirt is for pancreatic cancer. The green ribbon is for liver cancer. The black ribbon is a symbol of remembrance and mourning. Nearly every family has been affected by cancer in one way or another, whether it be through a first-hand cancer diagnosis or helping a family member or friend through their treatments.”

She went on to say, “Native Americans have the lowest survival rates for nearly all types of cancer of any self population in the United States with cancers often detected at later stages.”

During the talent portion of the pageant, Bark spoke on Cherokee plant and medicine knowledge; Pina did a presentation on Cherokee women’s hairstyles; and Lambert told of her family’s mask making history.