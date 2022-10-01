OBITUARY: Kendra Noel Curtice

Kendra Noel Curtice, age 28, the most loving devoted mother of Lily Louise, Bailee Brooke, and Sadie Sue, and husband, Adam Prather, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25.

She fought so long and hard, always kept her smile and her brave heart.

She is the daughter of Tracie and John Ralph Edwards, Paul and Jerlyn Curtice; sister of Kelsie and Eric Dobson, Christian Ensley, Trevor and Kegan Curtice. She so loved her in-laws, Gayla, Larry; aunties, Mattie and Kaitlyn and uncle Mason. She’s the granddaughter of David and Jane Rowland and great granddaughter of Rowena Rowland and Frances Curtice.

Kendra sure loved her uncle Dave and Uncle Jenny and Cali and Riley Randall. She was the best “Aunt Sissy” to Easton, Levi, Christoph, Paisley, and Laken.

She was a member of Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church and loved her Church family. She sure enjoyed being on the Mission Team and traveling to West Virginia to witness to others.

Her contagious smile will never leave us nor her love for her girls, family, and friends.

Funeral Services were held Friday, Sept. 30 at Deep Creek Baptist Church. Revs. Kevin Seagle, Marty Pressley, and Mike Cogdill officiated with burial at Birdtown Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ben Wiggins, Brandon Wiggins, Cody Wiggins, Brayden Shuler, Colton Shuler, Dayne Shuler, Dylan Rose, and Elias Huskey.

In lieu of flowers, please give to the scholarship fund at Carolina Community Bank for her three girls.