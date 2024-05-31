Museum of the Cherokee People made to remove sign

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – A sign for the Museum of the Cherokee People was taken down on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 29 in order to comply with an order from the Tribal Business Committee of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Last fall, the Museum changed its name from the Museum of the Cherokee Indian to the Museum of the Cherokee People and also undertook a rebrand at the same time.

The sign in question, installed recently, was a result of that change and was painted to read ‘Museum of the Cherokee People’ on one side and ‘You Are On Cherokee Land’ on the other.

The sign was designed and painted by Luke Swimmer, an EBCI tribal member from Tutiyi (Snowbird). “Drawing inspiration from my culture, community, and my own experiences, I aimed to create something that makes a statement about us as Cherokee people, inviting viewers to think about the piece, and its message, to create emotions and have them think.”

He continued, “I strived to create an immersive experience that resonates on multiple levels. The sign is a manifestation of personal experience and the meetings I had with the MotCP (Museum of the Cherokee People) staff prior to drafting up ideas. I believe the sign invites contemplation and dialogue on some of the issues we face today, not only as Cherokee people, but Indigenous people in general. Ultimately, my art is a testament to the power of creativity and expression, when given the opportunity to do so.”

Shana Bushyhead Condill, an EBCI tribal member, is the executive director of the Museum. She said, “When we were initially talking about artist interventions at the Museum, Luke’s work immediately came to mind. As we work to cultivate Cherokee traditional knowledge in our community, Luke has an amazing way of incorporating traditional elements into art that can speak to multiple generations. We each, as Cherokee people, have our ways that we continue to protect, and learn, and share with each other. I love that my kids, our kids, are able to be inspired by Luke’s work and designs.”

Two letters were sent to the Museum, addressed to Condill, by Kim Deas, EBCI Project Management Office planning coordinator, who is the sign enforcement officer according to Cherokee Code.

The first letter, dated May 16, states, “This letter is being sent to you regarding the proposed sign change for the Museum of the Cherokee People (Museum) that was submitted to the Tribal Business Committee, as well as the work that has already been completed repainting the sign.”

It went on to state, “The Committee (Tribal Business Committee) expressed concern over the proposed sign renderings for the Museum sign. As stated in Cherokee Code 136-13, signs located within the Qualla Boundary should by their ‘manner of display promote economic and social activities that are consistent with the Cherokee Indian Reservation’s history and environment’, and the Committee does not believe that the current proposed sign for the Museum meets this criterion. In addition, the proposed sign renderings do not comply with Cherokee Code Section 136-21 regarding the number of colors allowed to be used for a sign.”

Cherokee Code Section 136-21(e) states, “Signs shall be limited to three colors not including logos, provided none of the colors or materials are fluorescent, earth tones are preferred.”

The letter directed the Museum “to immediately cover and cure the violations within ten (10) days of the date of this letter and are requesting your presence at the next regularly scheduled Committee meeting on May 28. If the violations are not cured in accordance with this letter, the Committee may direct that the Museum sign be removed.”

The Tribal Business Committee is chaired by Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks and includes the following Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) representatives: Chairman Mike Parker, Vice Chairman David Wolfe, Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Dike Sneed, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Perry Shell, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Rep. Jim Owle, and Tutiyi (Snowbird) – Tsalagi Gadugi (Cherokee Co.) Rep. Adam Wachacha.

A subsequent letter was sent by Deas to the Museum on May 29, which states, “…the Museum was directed to cover and cure the violations of the sign ordinance within ten (10) days and appear at the May 28, 2024 Committee meeting. The Museum failed to do so and informed the Committee it would not make an appearance at the May 28 meeting. The Committee took note of the email dated May 28, 2024, from the Museum that stated it would ‘not be making any adjustments’ to the sign, and that ‘the Committee determines that the sign remains in violation, we will comply with the decision to remove the sign. In light of the enclosed email, the Committee found the sign to be in violation and voted for the sign to be removed immediately.”

Samantha Ferguson, an EBCI tribal member and president of the Museum Board of Director, commented, “The board is proud of the Museum staff for creating a space for cutting-edge work that disrupts an old narrative. The Museum rebrand, along with Luke’s piece, sparked discussion within the community, which was the goal. Art is meant to make you think. We continue to support the effort of the Museum staff and our contemporary artists to question accepted standards. Through the name change and rebrand, we hope to pave the way for future scholars, artists, and historians within our community.”