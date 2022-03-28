SPEAKING OF FAITH: Everyone is called, have you chosen?

By TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

Read Matthew 20:1-7; Matthew 28:18-20

Continued.

God never said to just sit around nor even just attend a church. I read things like “Go ye therefore into all nations, baptizing them in the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost.” We can almost hear a person say, “Well, that’s good, I’ll just lay out until next Sunday then.” No, that’s not how it works, either. Let me give you a benchmark. Having started, I need to finish this.

When one activates their own faith, and we should each begin doing the work of God, then, watch this, Sunday morning becomes a rejoicing shout-fest at what God has been doing this week. Now is when we can begin to just sit back, and we can shout. It’s not really about the shout, or how much noise one can make.

It’s all about true praise and worship. So many of us are living on what He did twenty years ago, that it has lost its savor. We’re still trying to rejoice over what He did ten years ago. We don’t forget, but we need to write down any and every miracle, because we serve an always fresh, right-now God, and we are to be especially thankful He still does miracles. We need miracles as much now as at the very first. How much more now as there are millions more people!

How many of us know and are thankful He is still able to perform miracles, just like He did yesterday? He is the same yesterday, today and forever. He is able to heal like He did last year, and God regularly can and does! When I begin to release my faith in a right-now, supernatural-required situation, how many of us know He can do a right-now miracle, so one can begin to worship and thank Him for it even ahead of when we will actually begin to see it? Yes, Amen. That’s powerful and good! This can also happen whenever we release our faith on this earth. Amen! It happens whenever one begins to declare, “I’m ready to see God move, whatever it takes, whatever it costs me, wherever I have to go, whatever I have to do. I’m not here for me. I’m here to be about my Father’s business.”

In Heaven, nothing is considered to be “fair.” I have found out the last shall be first and the first shall be last. God can bless whom He will. If you are doing the things of God and are winning souls, your reward will be the same as Billy Graham’s, Amen? Then what’s the difference? Can I start now and somebody starts next week. If you start doing God’s business, God will start doing and helping your business now. So, while the reward will be the same in the end, the reward today can be far greater. Amen. Start doing God’s business now and He’ll reward the same in the end. It can be far greater. Amen.

One can say, Pastor Tim, you really are blessed. I’ll tell you how. I started a long time ago taking care of His Business and because of that, He takes care of mine. Thank You, Lord.

You make great decisions. Yes, I do, and they are made based on the Word of God.

God also does some things that make it a lot easier for me. He shut those doors, opened these doors, and put me in that hallway to get me to another door. I didn’t have anything to do with any of that. I just walked the path God told me to walk. Amen. And then I stopped, because that’s how God works.

Each of us need to understand, we are not only in the end of the eleventh hour, I believe Jesus could actually come back at any minute. If that’s true, and I’m assuring you it is,, then you need to understand something today. The time for playing “church” is over. It’s time that the Church gets hungry, not only for finances and cars and houses, but for souls. Our focus needs to shift from my pain, my issues, to the souls of those around us.

Read John 15:16. Here’s what Jesus has had written. “You have not chosen Me, but I have chosen you and ordained you to bring forth fruit and that your fruit should remain. Whatsoever you ask, ask of the Father, in My Name.” He may give it to you.