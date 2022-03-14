COMMENTARY: Who should own Cherokee ceremonial land?

By JONAH LOSSIAH

One Feather Staff

Writer’s note: Noquisiyi is the preferred Cherokee spelling and pronunciation for the ceremonial site. The Nikwasi Initiative was formed when Nikwasi was the most common spelling.

Noquisiyi is one of the most apparent symbols of Cherokee history in western North Carolina. The mound rests in modern day Franklin, N.C. and is one of three major Cherokee mounds in this area, with the others being Cowee and Kituwah. In 2019, the Town Council of Franklin voted to transfer the deed to this parcel of land to Nikwasi Initiative, a third-party non-profit who seeks ‘to promote, interpret and link cultural and historic sites along a Cherokee Cultural Corridor’.

This was an interesting step. It was unanimously passed by Franklin Town Council and supported by Chief Richard G. Sneed, but it continues to be a topic of discussion. In fact, the partners have recently had to hold several meetings to calm some tensions and reassert a dedication to the plan.

While conducting interviews on the current state of affairs, it was fascinating to hear what certain stakeholders thought would be an ideal place for the deed.

“I feel we’re acting as sort of like trustees or temporary managers to make sure that the sustainability and the care is done. Personally, I would hope it would be owned by the EBCI at some point down the road,” said Elaine Eisenbraun, executive director of the Nikwasi Initiative.

“To me, that would be a wonderful outcome. But in the interim, until that time is right, we’ll do the best we can to steward it and maintain it in the spirit of what the EBCI would do.”

Franklin Mayor Jack Horton said that he felt the deed transfer to the Nikwasi Initiative was a good move, and that it’s best to see how they can act as a partner.

“For right now, I think it’s where it needs to be. We’ll see how this works out. There’s always revisions to where you could change that if you needed to. I think everybody wants to give the Initiative an opportunity to see what they can do and be successful. If they’re unable to do that, then we have to look at other options,” said Horton.

“I think ideally, it’s best to work at this thing in a cooperative effort with partners. I think that’s the best solution…I think it’s better to have partners instead of just one entity necessarily calling all the shots and making all the decisions.”

EBCI Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed said that ownership is not the focus right now, but most importantly that everyone involved is on the same page. He said there are a lot of moving pieces at this time, and that the Tribe is looking at other ways to support the mound. This includes acquiring the adjoining parcels to Noquisiyi. He said that one day it would be nice to see those deeds rest with the EBCI.

“I think that’s the most appropriate place for them to reside. Whether or not that happens is not something that I want to concern myself with right now. I think where that will be an issue will be in acquiring the adjoining parcels.”

Personally, I think the entire debate around ‘ownership’ of Noquisiyi is nauseating.

The topic has grown quite complicated, but did it have to? What we’re witnessing is a classic land squabble. It’s been politicized and debated consistently, and often it feels like they are talking about a piece of expensive real estate. That should have never been the case.

Noquisiyi is a very important piece of Cherokee history. Thousands of years of our culture rest there. This should have nothing to do with greed or killed grass. I don’t feel either side has done a particularly good job in making their case for the land in previous years, but I find it slightly disrespectful that the Town of Franklin isn’t properly weighing the cultural significance of the land.

It would behoove me if I did not stop and appreciate that the mound is still there. Thanks to efforts made by citizens of Franklin in 1946, the mound has been mostly preserved. There were hopes from some businessmen to destroy the mound and use it for commercial ventures. However, individuals raised 1,500 dollars to buy the land and transfer the deed to the Town of Franklin – on the condition that the Town preserve the site. This is a beautiful act of forethought, and it deserves to be applauded.

When transferring the deed to the Nikwasi Initiative there was a small group of the town populace that was staunchly against the move. While they weren’t the biggest body, they seemed to be the loudest. After the vote to transfer the deed, a group of five submitted a formal complaint against each member of the Town Council and the mayor. This was detailed in a report by Blue Ridge Public radio in March of 2019. In the complaint, they cited the deed of 1946. Specifically, that Nequassi (as it was spelled in the 1946 deed) was ‘preserved for the citizens of Macon County’.

“Loss of ownership of the Nequassi Mound by the Citizens of Macon County would be incalculable, causing emotional and financial harm to the citizens, because the Nequassi Mound has been the iconic symbol for the early history of the county.”

In my opinion, this shows a tremendous level of entitlement and blindness. As I stated, I very much appreciate the moves of those citizens in the 1940s. But if you are arguing emotional harm for losing an iconic symbol of your home, have you considered the feelings of those that have almost entirely lost their home?

Macon County was founded in 1828. Noquisiyi dates back long before colonial boots sunk into the land of what is now North Carolina. This type of sentiment truly baffles me. But again, I do not think this is the majority view of the Town, County, or the general population.

The most significant issue I have with how Noquisiyi is being treated is that the involved parties have overcomplicated the situation. At the end of the day, this land holds so much emotional and spiritual value to the Cherokee. There are not many things off the Qualla Boundary that symbolize our history. It has been a quite the battle for the EBCI to acquire even the most essential of ceremonial land over the years, and applying additional roadblocks seems cruel.

The EBCI purchased the property of the Kituwah Mound the year I was born in 1996. That land was placed into trust by the BIA in only the last few months. As an enrolled member often conflicted by my desire to be closer to my culture, Mothertown has shown me guidance and peace on more than one occasion. There is a very similar energy about the less-visited Cowee Mound. These are not simply parcels. One shouldn’t think of them by their tax and commercial value.

I also feel that it is a tremendous opportunity for Franklin to demonstrate an act of good faith. There hasn’t been a lot of collaboration between Cherokee and Franklin, and this could be an interesting step towards future partnerships. Instead, I feel this has damaged the relationship. It’s caused tension and potentially some distrust on both sides. In our discussion of Noquisiyi, Chief Sneed highlighted that he is very grateful for the partners involved, including Macon County and the Town of Franklin. He said that ‘we want to do whatever’s necessary to preserve and protect those relationships.’

I do understand that are a lot of particulars that go into land transfers, especially between a town and a federally recognized tribe. But to me, the way Noquisiyi is talked about is very disheartening. I don’t want to win the land with political tension and guilt. Slick plays from politicians so that we can diversify our assets. No. I’m so sick of that attitude.

A move to transfer the deed to the EBCI does not seem realistic at this point, and I wouldn’t advocate for an aggressive push to make it happen. I do sincerely hope that the Nikwasi Initiative can act in an efficient and positive way. I hope that Franklin, Macon County, the EBCI, and Mainspring can harmonically work together to respect the one of the most iconic pieces of Indian land in our region.

But just take a moment and think, who should have the responsibility of claiming this piece of Cherokee history? I don’t think the answer is as difficult many want to believe.