Search for Fortner “moving into a different stage”

The boots-on-the-ground investigation into the disappearance of Jackson County resident Aaron Fortner, 25, is ending, at least for now, after state and local agencies combed miles of terrain for more than a week.

“We are not giving up,” Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall said. “But we are moving into a different stage of the search.”

Investigators continue exploring leads and interviewing acquaintances.

Officials say Fortner was last seen Feb. 21 at his residence on Fox Trace Road in Savannah community. They say he was last believed to be at his residence at about 2:30 a.m.

Fortner is described as a white male with dark hair and brown eyes. He has a slender build.

Hall noted hundreds of searchers participated in the search across Savannah community, including a swift-water team from Cherokee, members of all local fire departments, Jackson County Rescue Squad, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management and the State Bureau of Investigation.

The sheriff’s office notes that Fortner sometimes uses the following names: Cody Black, Cody Smith, Cody Fortner and Aaron Winehouse.

If you have any information concerning Fortner or his whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 586-4355 or dispatch at 586-1911.

Photos below show search efforts on Wednesday, March 2.