COMMENTARY: When it rains, it drops from goose to elk droppings.

By ROBERT JUMPER

Tutiyi (Snowbird) and Clyde, N.C.

Since (I am assuming) most of you don’t read the One Feather while at the dinner table, I think we are safe to discuss a less-than-appetizing topic. I have written many commentaries on the unsanitary situation that comes from having so many Canadians on the Qualla Boundary. Of course, I am talking about Canadian geese. EBCI Fisheries and Wildlife Management has made great strides in luring many geese out of more populated places. It was a great step forward when the tribe removed the feeding stations from the Oconaluftee Island.

As a refresher, It was a very challenging thing a few years ago when these feathered migrants oversaw the Oconaluftee Island Park. Especially during the mating months of the geese, you might experience a gaggle attack if you didn’t heed the hissing warnings of the momma geese as they escorted their young along the park’s sidewalks. Sidewalks were typically covered not only with geese but also with what the geese would leave behind (pardon the pun). And what they left was everywhere, so you typically had two choices when walking at the park, you could play “dodge pile” or you could find a stick to clean off your shoes. And don’t get me started about what you might be drinking in if you submerged your head in the river while frolicking in the Oconaluftee. As the old saying relates, “it” does float downstream.

Aviancontrolinc.com states, “Goose poop is more than just a nuisance; it can have significant health implications for humans, dogs and other animals. While it’s a natural byproduct of these birds, the droppings can harbor harmful bacteria and parasites that pose risks to those who come into contact with them. Goose poop can be toxic to humans as well as pose a significant issue for dogs, particularly because many dogs are tempted to eat it. There isn’t a clear answer as to why dogs might be doing this, but many speculate that it could be due to nutrient deficiency, or simply because they like the smell and taste. This behavior can lead to health problems, as goose droppings can carry parasites and bacteria that can cause digestive upset, vomiting, diarrhea or even more serious infections in dogs.

Goose poop can be dangerous to other animals as well, particularly those that graze or scavenge on contaminated grass or water. Farm animals like cows and sheep can ingest harmful bacteria or parasites from goose droppings, leading to infections or illnesses. These diseases can affect both humans and animals, making it crucial to clean up goose droppings quickly and avoid direct contact. Several diseases are commonly associated with goose poop. These include:

Histoplasmosis: A fungal infection that affects the lungs, caused by inhaling spores from contaminated droppings.

Giardiasis: A parasitic infection caused by giardia, leading to severe gastrointestinal symptoms.

Cryptosporidiosis: Another parasitic infection that can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, and nausea.”

And if that is not enough to make you a little suspicious of that goose pile, now the Bird Flu is making a resurgence.

According to health.wusf.usf.edu, “The bird flu that has been growing more pervasive during the last few years has infected more than 500 species, including 485 avian and at least 70 mammals. The outbreak is being described as the fastest spreading and largest ever, posing a significant threat to biodiversity worldwide. The avian invader is pushing the boundaries of what we thought we knew about animal diseases. The highly transmissible bird flu, also known as H5N1, has been sweeping across the United States leaving a trail of dead chickens and empty egg cartons, and worried public health officials. The virus has infected over 138 million birds across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, and spread to millions more on five more continents. What started as a typical bird flu outbreak four years ago has evolved into a cross-species threat that’s ruffling far more than feathers. As 2025 gets underway, the avian flu is ramping up. Jumping species. Dolphins and polar bears have it. So do smaller mammals such as wild foxes, skunks, and seals, leaving many dead or with neurological symptoms. The progression of the bird flu in America since 2021 has been unprecedented, including the first-ever cases of infections in dairy cattle and raising heightened pandemic risks. Chris Walzer is the Wildlife Conservation Society’s director of health and a board-certified veterinarian who has been warning of avian influenza’s devastating and worldwide impact on wildlife for more than a year.”

And just when you thought it was okay to step (or use the five-second rule) on that Milk Dud you saw on the sidewalk, I also discovered the following about elk droppings:

“Yes, elk poop may be dangerous, and no, it may not be. It all depends on the reason/circumstance behind the question. For example, elk poop is good for plants as it contains vital nutrients that can help them develop properly. However, elk poop may be harmful to humans. Scientists have discovered enteric bacteria in elk scat. Enteric bacteria are commonly present in animal and human intestines. While many enteric bacteria are harmless, some are pathogens that can cause illnesses. E.coli is a perfect example of such bacterium that can cause life-threatening diseases, including urinary tract infections. The progression of the species-jumping disease has been unprecedented, including the first-ever U.S. cases of infections in dairy cattle and heightened pandemic risks.Since elk poop may contain enteric bacteria, humans who drink water contaminated by elk poop may develop severe health challenges. So, it’s always a wise idea to take extra precautions when handling elk scat.That’s not all—elk poop may also threaten other animals. Elk and deer populations are prone to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Experts believe this deadly disease can spread to other animals through an infected elk’s poop. Although it’s not clear if this contagious disease can spread to human populations, it remains a possibility”. (a-z-animals.com)

Yes, doctors and scientists are now concerned that CWD may be adapting to the point it could infect humans. More about CWD: It is a “fatal neurodegenerative disease caused by misfolded proteins, called prions, and can spread among cervids like deer, elk, and moose, and through environmental contamination. The disease isn’t known to infect people, but experts fear it could cross the species barrier”. (Mary Van Beusekom, Elk becomes first CWD-positive case of its species on a Wyoming feeding ground, January 16, 2025)

This is my plea. Every legislative session and administration have had some level of concern about the curb appeal of our native land. Curb appeal is simple. For the community and those traveling through our Boundary, we make things look nice. We maintain our roads and buildings. We clean up our greenways and The Long Man (our creeks and rivers). Or we should. We do it individually at our homes. The space we live in reflects who we are. Likewise, as a community, our Qualla Boundary reflects on who we are. Beyond the dire health considerations, what does it say about us when goose and elk dung proliferate our walkways for days on end, not just at our walking trails but at some of our main attractions?

I ask that we, as a tribe, redouble our efforts to address the issues with curb appeal, particularly those that create a public health risk. Like the geese, the elk have, for the most part, free reign and range on our land. And I, as much as anyone, enjoy the beauty of these majestic animals. Those of native blood have a special connection and desire to be close to them. But we must temper our emotions with reason and ensure safety. We should have laws and plans that help curb the number of environmental hazards caused by animal droppings on the Qualla Boundary. We shouldn’t wait until people have negative health impacts to address it. We all bear some responsibility. The government’s is to act on our behalf. Ours is to make them publicly aware of our concern. So please let your representatives know that you want them to help you by making laws and enforcing them concerning curb appeal, including harm reduction from biohazards like animal droppings.