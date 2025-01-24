LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lumbee should follow the OFA process

There is already an established, evidence-based process for a group to become Federally recognized as a ‘tribe”. The Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Federal Acknowledgment’s criteria to become Federally Recognized includes rigorous anthropological, genealogical, and historic research methods. This group who call themselves ‘Lumbee’ have not passed the process established by the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Federal Acknowledgment because they cannot satisfy the required criteria. The Lumbee have repeatedly failed to demonstrate historic government-to-government relationships prior to 1900. The group has no tribal language, no tribal ceremonies, no tribal culture, they were not removed during the Trail of Tears, they were not enumerated on any historic “Indian” rolls, and the majority of individual genealogical results show individuals with a mixture of white and black roots. The Termination Era did not affect this group, so citing it as a reason to bypass the current process is irrelevant and offensive to the tribes that were affected.

The “Lumbee ‘Fairness’ Act” is neither “fair” nor is it ethical, it oppresses and disregards tribal sovereignty. Congress is not the authority on tribal matters whatsoever. Congress has no evidence-based process to verify that Indigenous claims are authentic. The pathway to Federal recognition must ensure only legitimate tribes are granted the rights associated with it. Allowing a group of individuals to side-step the established process opens the door for non-Indian groups to become federally recognized without proper vetting, which ensures fairness, transparency, and legitimacy to qualify for rights and privileges associated with Federal Recognition. Congress and Executive functions are well advised to leave tribal matters to the experts and not interfere with tribal sovereignty and its processes. Fairness is that the Lumbee and all groups seeking Federal Tribal recognition undergo the same established process through the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Respectfully,

Nancy Taylor

Cherokee Nation citizen who resides in Franklin, N.C.