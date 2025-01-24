LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bill Taylor for Painttown Tribal Council

I am taking the opportunity to continue my life’s work to build our community and serve our Cherokee citizens. On Jan. 9, I resigned from my position to pursue this exciting chapter of continued service to you and this sacred community.

My goal is to continue great work to serve our Cherokee people to meet personal challenges and build and strengthen our Tribal sovereignty. The honor and pleasure has been mine to serve our Tribal nation as the Governmental Affairs Liaison in Principal Chief Michell Hicks’ administration. I left on good terms with Chief Hicks’ office and awesome staff. Our work, during my 15 months of service, has been rewarding to create amazing resources and services for our Cherokee people. Now I want to return to service as Tribal Council Representative in Painttown.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have great opportunity to many resources to help our people. However, we have many personal challenges to overcome, and we must remain in god service to help each other find jobs; access safe and affordable housing; overcome addictions; and continue to practice and preserve our Cherokee heritage, which is a precious reason for living. I have overcome my personal challenges and continue to build strength daily to 1) Remain sober; 2) be the best husband, father, and grandparent; and 3) To help my people gain the help that is deserved.

There is a lot of meaningful work our Tribe needs to accomplish in Washington, D.C., in Raleigh, N.C. and throughout Indian Country. We must continue to court our national senators and representatives to keep funding coming to our Tribe to help uphold long-term treaty agreements. We must work with our state to keep economic opportunities in our reach. During my time in Chief Hicks’ office, I was able to rebuild the 4 original Tribes alliances; create amazing and productive working relationships with inter-Tribal organizations throughout Indian Country. Furthermore, I have been meeting with nearly 100 United States Senators and members of the House of Representatives.

It was a busy 15 months, and I intend for this work to continue for the remainder of my life. I am dedicated to working for you to meet our daily challenges as individuals and building our Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian Tribal government to be the best it can be to meet our future needs. I will use my life’s career as a leader and public servant to do the best job for Painttown and our entire Tribe!

So, it is with great pride and Honor that I am announcing my intentions on filing for office in the upcoming 2025 election for Tribal Council. I look forward to getting by and sitting down and visiting with each and every one of you here real soon. Thank you and God bless each and every one of you.

Thanks,

Dennis Edwards (Bill) Taylor