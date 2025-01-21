COMMENTARY: Staying healthy during flu season

By DR. RICHARD BUNIO

Medical Director, Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

As we find ourselves in the heart of flu season, Cherokee Indian Hospital is seeing an increase in patients testing positive for respiratory illnesses, including the flu, COVID-19, and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus). This surge serves as an important reminder to all of us to remain vigilant about protecting our health and the health of our community.

Respiratory illnesses can have a significant impact, particularly on our most vulnerable populations, including young children, elders, and those with pre-existing health conditions. While these illnesses may present as mild symptoms for some, they can lead to severe complications, including hospitalization and, in some cases, life-threatening conditions.

Key Tips for Staying Healthy

To help you and your loved ones navigate this flu season safely, here are some tips to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses and protect your health:

Get Vaccinated

Vaccines are your best defense against severe illness. If you haven’t yet received your flu shot or the latest COVID-19 vaccine, I urge you to make it a priority. Both vaccines are safe, effective, and available at Cherokee Indian Hospital. Vaccination not only protects you but also helps shield those around you. Practice Good Hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public spaces. Carry hand sanitizer for times when washing isn’t possible. Avoid touching your face, particularly your eyes, nose, and mouth, where viruses can enter your body. Stay Home If You’re Sick

If you’re feeling unwell or exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, or fatigue, please stay home and rest. This simple action helps prevent spreading illness to others. Wear a Mask When Necessary

In crowded or indoor settings, consider wearing a mask to reduce the risk of spreading or contracting respiratory illnesses. Masks are particularly effective when you’re feeling unwell or in close contact with high-risk individuals. Boost Your Immune System

Eating a balanced diet, staying hydrated, getting regular exercise, and prioritizing sleep all play a critical role in strengthening your immune system. These habits are important year-round but are especially vital during flu season. Disinfect High-Touch Surfaces

Viruses can linger on surfaces, so make it a habit to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces in your home, workplace, and vehicles. Watch for Warning Signs

If you or a loved one experiences difficulty breathing, persistent high fever, or worsening symptoms, seek medical attention promptly. These could be signs of a more serious infection that requires immediate care.

Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority remains committed to providing quality care and ensuring the health and safety of the community. However, we cannot do it alone. By taking these preventative measures, you can play an essential role in reducing the spread of these illnesses and easing the burden on healthcare resources.