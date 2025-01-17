SPEAKING OF FAITH: Small beginnings

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(Lamont Fuchs is the author of “Preacher Spurs”, Christian Faith Publishing, Meadville, Pa., 2022)

Scripture References: Matthew 5:16, 13:31, 17:20, Mark 4:31, 6:41, Luke 13:19, 17:6, James 3:5

God is big, and we often think of Him in His grandiose state more than we consider Him in small things like a mustard seed or a yud. What’s a yud, you ask? The yud is the tenth and smallest letter in the Hebrew alphabet. It is a small mark that looks like the English version of an apostrophe. The difference in what it means in Hebrew is much more critical.

The yud has historical significance because it is the precursor of the Roman letters Ii and Jj. Note that both have a dot above the lowercase letter. The yud also has a parallel in the Greek alphabet as the ‘iota.’ In this case, the ‘iota’ is also the tenth letter and means ten. ‘iota’ and ‘jot’ are synonymous. Hence the phrases, ‘not one iota’ or ‘not one jot or tittle’ have become associated with the smallest dots or marks written on parchment. (“Yod – the Tenth Letter of the Hebrew Alphabet – Chabad.org,” n.d.)

What makes the yud so powerful? The yud is significant because it is noted in brief as the power of God. In Hebrew, it is the first letter in Yahweh or YHVH. The name of Jesus begins with a yud, as does Jerusalem and Israel. Could it be a coincidence? How is it that the smallest of letters is the beginning of the greatest of words?

Consider other Biblical references to small but powerful things. In the book of James, he writes about the bit in a horse’s mouth that controls a large animal and the small rudder that steers a large ship, and in verse five, he writes, So the tongue also is a little member, and boasteth great things. Behold, how much wood is kindled by how small a fire! James 3:5

What can God do with such small things as these? What can God do with you when you consider yourself so small? Minor in ability, small in respect from others, small in resources or strength. The Holy Bible contains multiple stories where God takes the insignificant or small and does great things. Both Old Testament and New give us examples. David was just a young boy, and he defeated a giant through the power of God. Jesus fed thousands twice, taking the small remnants of what they had between those there and multiplying that into feasts. That story relates to what this Spur is all about. The power of God cannot be underestimated. No one can put God in a box and say, “This is all He can do,” or “He can’t do that.” In Mark 6:41, Jesus did this.

“And he took the five loaves and the two fishes, and looking up to heaven, he blessed, and brake the loaves; and he gave to the disciples to set before them; and the two fishes divided him among them all.”

Do you know how many people disbelieve this miracle and the other miracle like it in Mark, where Jesus feeds four thousand? God is still in the miracle business. People who doubt that fact need only to look around and see that God still saves, performs miracles, and is still on His throne. Think how often we see but rarely recognize the miracle of birth. The entire process is the making of life and a human. Think of how small that process began.

Our very beginnings in life and growth begin small and get bigger with time. How about you? Do you think you are too small or insignificant to make much difference? I can’t speak for God, but His word says explicitly that you are wrong. He has given you gifts to use, and He will appoint you to glorify Him by doing things He has planned for you. What you need to do is be available to Him and His calling. So, dwell on this word from God today in Matt 5:16…

“Even so let your light shine before men; that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven.”

Might I add…no matter how small you are.

Lord God and Father, though I am weak, You are strong. I praise and thank You for reminding me that You are always there to lean on when I feel small and insignificant. I know that You are great, and You lead and guide me. You are my strong tower, and hold me in Your mighty right hand of power. Thank You as I remember that no one can stand against me when You are for me. What a mighty God You are. Amen.