SPEAKING OF FAITH: Surprise!

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(author of “ Preacher Spurs” , Christian Faith Publishing, Meadville, Pa., 2022)

Have you ever received a gift and didn’t know where it came from or why? Then later you find out who gave you the gift. Were you surprised? Did it mean more to you to know who gave you the gift? Did you feel more love or affection for the giver, knowing it came from them?

All, and I mean ALL, gifts and good things come from God. Even the ones others gave you, or you received, unaware of where they came from. Thank God for those gifts, but also thank Him and love Him more to know that God gave each excellent gift.

I am being repetitious purposely – because God is good all the time, and all His gifts are good, too. Knowing and accepting that truth should make us even more thankful and more in love with the One who gives us everything. Be grateful, especially for the knowledge of knowing who our giver is. Where our salvation comes from and who our God is.

“O give thanks unto Jehovah; for he is good; For his lovingkindness endures forever.” 1 Chronicles 16:34

What if you didn’t know Jesus? What if you have never acknowledged God? Maybe you are one of those folks with a God-given gift of talent, beauty, skill, ability, knack, or intelligence that socially lifts you above others without those gifts. People always told you that you were God’s gift at something. All this time, you thought you were just lucky. You didn’t thank anyone because there was no one to thank. You thought your parents had good genes. You might be right about that, but who gave you your parents? You make up all kinds of reasons for your ability that no one else has. You’re simply better than the rest. Lucky you! You might be one of those who lean into themselves and say, “I’m self-made. I deserve all this because I worked hard at it.”

You might have a point, but then again, who gave you the drive? The inspiration? The desire? Did your folks teach you? Did you have a good teacher or coach? Think about it. It all came from God. Every bit of it. Did you decide where you were born, what color you are, who your parents are, where you went to school, and who your examples were? Nope, none of that. God’s sovereignty did all that.

“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom can be no variation, neither shadow that is cast by turning.” James 1:17

“For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God afore prepared that we should walk in them.” Ephesians 2:10

“For every creature of God is good, and nothing is to be rejected, if it be received with thanksgiving.” 1 Tim. 4:4

“And we know that to them that love God all things work together for good, even to them that are called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28

Whether you feel you are gifted or ungifted, talented or talentless, God’s perfect sovereignty makes everything suitable, and He is there waiting for you to choose Him. He has already chosen you; now, you must accept Him. Without Him and the Spirit you receive, you’ll never understand what greatness He has in store for you. Those blessings come through Him now on this earth and for eternity in Heaven. Accept the most precious gift of all, Jesus.

“Now the natural man receives not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him; and he cannot know them, because they are spiritually judged.” 1 Corinthians 2:14

“Jehovah is good unto them that wait for him, to the soul that seeks him.” Lamentations 3:25

That’s all You, Lord. Praise Your holy name—the giver of our life and eternal salvation. Name a more excellent gift that can be given than that.

“For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 6:23