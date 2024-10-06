OBITUARY: Ned Armachain

Ned Armachain passed on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Cherokee, N.C. He was a resident of Tsali Care Center.

A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Stacy Armachain and the late Ned Hill Jr.

He is survived by one brother, Bobby Lee Armachain of Tennessee; one sister, Deborah Murphy of Tennessee; a half-sister, Roberta Ann French of Whittier, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Lonnie Armachain and Larry Armachain Sr., and a half-sister Darlene F. Defoe.

Ned enjoyed visiting and laughing with family and friends. He also enjoyed drawing and painting in quiet times. When drawing and painting he wore a bright cheerful yellow shirt which was called “his painting shirt.”

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Drama Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C. Minister Roberta French will officiate. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family in final arrangements.