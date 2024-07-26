COMMENTARY: Talking Trees Trout Derby is family fun

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

Aniwodihi (Painttown)

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Oconaluftee River erupts into a cavalcade of sparkles as the early morning sunlight hits the water, and the sounds of laughter can be heard coming from the water and banks. Each year, over a thousand children and their families flock to the Oconaluftee Island Park on the Qualla Boundary (Cherokee, N.C.) to take part in the annual Talking Trees Children’s Trout Derby.

This year’s event, the 23rd Annual, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3. The free event is for children 3-11 years old, and this year, the first 1,500 who register will receive a free fishing pole and tackle, an event bucket hat, and a meal ticket. Organizers have related that food trucks will also be on-site.

To register, visit: Talking Trees Children’s Trout Fishing Derby – Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (visitcherokeenc.com) or go to the Cherokee Welcome Center in person on Friday, Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Last year, Cherokee Fish Hatchery officials told the One Feather that around 3,200 fish were stocked in the river for the event. There is a five fish limit per registered child. Event organizers man large pools on the Island Park so younger anglers can fish in the pool without having to get into the river.

The Trout Derby is a wonderful event centered around something we could all use more of these days – fun.

The One Feather always receives a lot of comments on the event each year when we post our coverage. Several years ago, we got a letter from Ashley Ervin, of Granite Fall, N.C., who wrote, “I just wanted to thank the Cherokee community for all of the hard work that went into the youth Trout Derby. This was our first year, and I was amazed at what all was put into it for the kids and the families. My boys had an awesome time!”

That letter is very indicative of the reactions that we hear at the event itself and then see online following the event.

The Trout Derby is an event of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and is facilitated by several tribal programs including EBCI Natural Resources (which includes Cherokee Fisheries & Wildlife Management), Cherokee Fish Hatchery, EBCI Facilities Management, EBCI Division of Commerce, Cherokee Indian Police Dept., Cherokee EMS, Cherokee Fire Dept., and others.

Sponsors are an important part of the event and have been since its inception. They are broken down by sponsorship size. This year’s sponsors include:

Golden Trout Sponsor ($10,000+): Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

Rainbow Trout Sponsor ($5,000 to $9,999): Cherokee Fisheries & Wildlife Management, JMT, Tribal Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, Great Smokies Inn

Brook Trout Sponsor ($3,500 to $4,999): Pautzke Bait Co., S&ME

Donaldson Trout Sponsor ($1,500 to $3,499): Owle Construction Inc., MB Haynes Corporation, EW2 Environmental Inc.

Brown Trout Sponsor ($500 to $1,499): Insight Marketing, Powerscreen Mid-Atlantic Inc., Smart Electric Co. Inc., Cherokee Enterprises, Granny’s Kitchen

So, if you have children or grandchildren, nieces or nephews, and you’re looking for a way to have them not look at a screen for a few hours, bring them to Cherokee, N.C. on the morning of Aug. 3 for some good ol’ fashioned fishing fun. And, hey, it’s free if you register in time.