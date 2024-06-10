SPEAKING OF FAITH: Worship Giving (Part 2 of 2)

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed. D., excerpt from “Preacher Spurs”, Chris tian Faith Publishers, 2022

2 Corinthians 9:8 And God is able to make all grace abound unto you; that ye, having always all sufficiency in everything, may abound unto every good work:

Three big words here…ALL..last time I checked, all meant ALL, not some, not enough, but ALL. The other Word is THINGS. What things? EVERY THING. For EVERY good work. Not some, but EVERY good work. That’s what God can make, all grace toward you. He has already. If you are saved from the sin of your life, then you have received an indescribable gift of grace. Free. Did you pay for it? Do you have to pay back for it? Do you think you have to, or do you want to for what He has done for you? After all, He sent His Son to die on the cross for you AND all your sins. Jesus didn’t go through a couple of hours of torture and didn’t just die like every other human in history. He took on your sins, my sins, and all of humanity’s sins. He bore them in his death as a sacrifice; he absorbed them like a sponge and wiped all sin from you and me to make us as clean as God requires of us to enter heaven. Justified, just as if I had never sinned.

I don’t know about you, but I’m sure I couldn’t take the punishment I deserve for even my sin, let alone yours and everyone else. He took it all. That’s what hurt. That’s what was so painful. He was without sin. That cleansing power, the gift of doing all that for me and you, is His Holy Grace. He already paid the price for you and me.

15 Thanks be to God for his unspeakable gift.

Now here’s the right attitude. Gratitude. Do you feel like you owe Him something? You don’t need to feel guilty for what Jesus did on the cross for you. You should be grateful, though. You should be shouting, Halleluiah, Jesus did that for me, my wife, kids, parents, friends, and everyone I know or meet. He did that for everyone. And, everyone will receive that gift of grace if they, but only believe in faith that Jesus Christ is Lord and that He did it all for you.

Paul goes on in verse 9 to break it down when we all have the attitude of thanksgiving and gratitude.

9 as it is written, He hath scattered abroad, he hath given to the poor; His righteousness abideth for ever.

The passage is talking about God – not you. He doesn’t need your money. He owns the cattle on a thousand hills – by the way, He owns the hills, too.

10 And he that supplieth seed to the sower and bread for food, shall supply and multiply your seed for sowing, and increase the fruits of your righteousness:

Again this is what God does for you. So basically, it is He that does all this, with or without you.

11 ye being enriched in everything unto all liberality, which worketh through us thanksgiving to God.

Be grateful for what you have received from God – beyond the Grace he has already given. It is you that needs to give. It is you that will receive the blessing. It is God who gives to those in need, and He outgives everyone.

12 For the ministration of this service not only filleth up the measure of the wants of the saints, but aboundeth also through many thanksgivings unto God; 13 seeing that through the proving of you by this ministration they glorify God for the obedience of your confession unto the gospel of Christ, and for the liberality of your contribution unto them and unto all; 14 while they themselves also, with supplication on your behalf, long after you by reason of the exceeding grace of God in you.

This is worship. Thanksgiving of your abundance by giving whatever gifts you provide supplies the needs of the saints proves the ministry is vital, glorifies God that you are obedient to Him. And by sharing with all, they who receive return prayers of thanks for you because you have received God’s abundant grace. WIN! WIN! WIN! Blessings to all who give and receive.

15 Thanks be to God for his unspeakable gift.

It’s complex. But it is also simple. You can’t outgive God. Your offering isn’t for Him; it is for you. He doesn’t need it; you do. Your need is to glorify God in whatever good works you do.

People have asked the question of what do I owe God. The question is in Psalms 116:12-14

12 What shall I render unto Jehovah For all his benefits toward me? 13 I will take the cup of salvation, And call upon the name of Jehovah. 14 I will pay my vows unto Jehovah, Yea, in the presence of all his people.

What are your vows? That’s the question for you to consider today. It’s not about the money, folks. It’s about your love for the One who cares for you and all your needs. Worship your Lord God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind. Whenever you give, whatever you give, your gifts need to be accompanied by prayer each time. Your prayer of thanks, gratefulness, praise, and worship of the One Creator of heaven and earth will glorify our God