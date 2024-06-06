SPEAKING OF FAITH: Worship Giving (Part 1 of 2)

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed. D.,

excerpt from Preacher Spurs Christian Faith Publishers, 2022

What are the things we consider Worship? What do we do to worship our Lord and Saviour? Let’s make a list. I don’t think there is much argument that we worship God by reading His Word. We pray and worship through thanksgiving. We glorify Him through our works and worship through song, praise, preaching, and teaching. We observe the sacrificial elements, baptism, and the recognition of Jesus’ birth during Christmas and his death, burial, and the victory of resurrection during Easter. These are all times of worship. But, in what order of importance or value would you give them? What comes first? What comes in last or is no longer considered an act of worship? What service of worship comes in last on our lists of importance? Tough questions. How about if we go to God’s Word for the answer.

Let me begin with the Ten Commandments. First, Exodus 20:2 –

2 I am Jehovah thy God, who brought thee out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage.

Let’s follow some Old Testament with some words from Jesus in the New Testament as He quotes the Old Testament. First, in Matthew 22:37 –

37 And he said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.

You might ask, “What has this to do with giving the church my hard-earned money?” It is that exact perspective that needs modification.

Let’s inspect the elephant in the room. People often think, “You churches just want our money! Your pastors are looking to get a bigger paycheck. You deacons want to make a bigger building. You all want to spend it on extravagant stuff on a bloated budget. God doesn’t need my money; He’s God! You need my money, and you’ll squeeze every dime out of me you can. Put me on a guilt trip by telling me I owe God what I have for saving me and giving me all I have. And that it’s all His anyway.” Wrong attitudes, wrong thought processes – not worship.

Here’s another. We take our little envelope and insert a written check based on what we might not miss too much. Chunk it in the basket or plate at Sunday School with our name on it so the recorder will make sure we get our tax credit or throw it in the offering plate as it’s passed around, and the music is sweetly playing. Have you done any worship yet? Did you give from your heart in worship to your Lord?

Are you feeling the pain yet? Wow, some of that may look like the truth, and if you critically think about it, that perspective might be what people consider reality. Unfortunately, it is not what God’s Word says.

I hate to use this passage as some pastors use the exact words to twist and swing the pendulum too far in the other direction, which leads to wealth and rewards ministry. However, God’s Word is the truth and written to cut through the flesh, bone, and marrow.

Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 9:6 how thankful he is to the church for their generosity to him and what that means to them.

6 But this I say, He that soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he that soweth bountifully shall reap also [b]bountifully.

Sounds great! Did he say anything about money here? There are many things we can give that don’t include money. Think of the things we can sow? Goodwill and personal testimony, gifts of food, time, energy, professional talents, leadership, administration, and the list goes on with the things you can give to your church that do not include money. Can you do those and worship?

7 Let each man do according as he hath purposed in his heart: not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.

Have you heard anything about money yet? A few key points here.

As he hath purposed in his heart, don’t do it if your heart isn’t in it. God knows your heart, and if you are giving grudgingly, or of necessity, it is probably better to not give at all, for God loves a cheerful giver.

Does that mean God will love you less if you don’t give or that He will love you more if you do give? Neither One. God loves you, period. We should take Paul’s expression as he meant it. It is better to be a cheerful giver than a regretful one; it’s not about God; it’s about you. It is about your attitude when you give anything. What does Blessed mean? God can bless you, make you happy, and feel good that you give. That’s a reasonable expectation and reward in itself.

