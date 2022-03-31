TRACK & FIELD: Cherokee Middle hosts seven-school meet

One Feather Staff Report
The Cherokee Middle School (CMS) track and field team hosted a seven-school meet on the afternoon of Monday, March 28 at the Cherokee High School track. The other schools participating included: Bethel Christian Academy, Hiwassee Dam, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger Middle, Martins Creek Middle, Murphy Middle, and The Learning Center Charter School. Results of all CMS athletes, per nc.milesplit, are as follows:
Girls
100M Dash
5 – Deanna Long 16.44
8 – Anie Mora 16.74
10 – Khloe Cucumber 16.84
200M Dash
10 – Khloe Cucumber 38.34
11 – Anie Mora 39.74
12 – Roxy Solis 41.04
13 – Elizabeth Myers 41.14
400M Dash
3 – Deanna Long 1:32.34
800M Run
3 – Yvonne Saunooke 3:01.00
9 – Audrina Cooper 3:29.00
11 – Dyani Standingdeer 3:41.00
14 – Kaidyn Walkingstick 3:45.00
15 – Keysa Ann Collins 3:46.00
1600M Run
2 – Yvonne Saunooke 6:36.00
6 – Dyani Standingdeer 8:27.00
7 – Kaidyn Walkingstick 8:30.00
4x100M Relay
1 – Cherokee team 1:05.44
4x200M Relay
3 – Cherokee team 2:20.02
4x400M Relay
1 – Cherokee team 5:25.00
4x800M Relay
2 – Cherokee team 13:41.00
Discus
6 – Annie Tramper 51-11
7 – Mia Lane 47-8
8 – Laylah Thompson 46-6
9 – Lily Pheasant 45-6
10 – Kylane Sampson 43-0
11 – Briane Teesateskie 41-3
12 – Ava Walkingstick 40-11
Shot Put
2 – Mia Lane 21-10
3 – Laylah Thompson 21-8
4 – Briane Teesateskie 21-4
6 – Kylane Sampson 21-1
10 – Lily Pheasant 19-4
15 – Ava Walkingstick 17-6
Boys
100M Dash
8 – Kyitan Johnson 14.64
12 – Utsela Saunooke 16.34
200M Dash
10 – Utsela Saunooke 32.14
400M Dash
5 – Isiah Ledford 1:14.54
800M Run
1 – Ogana Swimmer 2:23.00
2 – Samuel Hernandez 2:26.00
8 – William Welch 3:07.62
1600M Run
1 – Tayvin Bark 5:51.00
4x100M Relay
4 – Cherokee team 58.94
4x400M Relay
2 – Cherokee team 4:45.00
4x800M
1 – Cherokee team 10:30.00
Long Jump
2 – Kyitan Johnson 14-3.5
3 – Samuel Hernandez 13-10
Triple Jump
1 – Ogana Swimmer 323-5
Discus
3 – Jayden Tramper 84-7
4 – Jonathan Rivera 84-0
5 – Zaynon Taylor 80-2
8 – Christian Grant 74-8
9 – Reginold Hyatt 67-11
Shot Put
2 – Jayden Tramper 34-6
4 – Zaynon Taylor 31-2
5 – Jonathan Rivera 31-0
7 – Christian Grant 29-2
10 – Reginold Hyatt 24-9