TRACK & FIELD: Cherokee Middle hosts seven-school meet

One Feather Staff Report

The Cherokee Middle School (CMS) track and field team hosted a seven-school meet on the afternoon of Monday, March 28 at the Cherokee High School track. The other schools participating included: Bethel Christian Academy, Hiwassee Dam, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger Middle, Martins Creek Middle, Murphy Middle, and The Learning Center Charter School. Results of all CMS athletes, per nc.milesplit, are as follows:

Girls

100M Dash

5 – Deanna Long 16.44

8 – Anie Mora 16.74

10 – Khloe Cucumber 16.84

200M Dash

10 – Khloe Cucumber 38.34

11 – Anie Mora 39.74

12 – Roxy Solis 41.04

13 – Elizabeth Myers 41.14

400M Dash

3 – Deanna Long 1:32.34

800M Run

3 – Yvonne Saunooke 3:01.00

9 – Audrina Cooper 3:29.00

11 – Dyani Standingdeer 3:41.00

14 – Kaidyn Walkingstick 3:45.00

15 – Keysa Ann Collins 3:46.00

1600M Run

2 – Yvonne Saunooke 6:36.00

6 – Dyani Standingdeer 8:27.00

7 – Kaidyn Walkingstick 8:30.00

4x100M Relay

1 – Cherokee team 1:05.44

4x200M Relay

3 – Cherokee team 2:20.02

4x400M Relay

1 – Cherokee team 5:25.00

4x800M Relay

2 – Cherokee team 13:41.00

Discus

6 – Annie Tramper 51-11

7 – Mia Lane 47-8

8 – Laylah Thompson 46-6

9 – Lily Pheasant 45-6

10 – Kylane Sampson 43-0

11 – Briane Teesateskie 41-3

12 – Ava Walkingstick 40-11

Shot Put

2 – Mia Lane 21-10

3 – Laylah Thompson 21-8

4 – Briane Teesateskie 21-4

6 – Kylane Sampson 21-1

10 – Lily Pheasant 19-4

15 – Ava Walkingstick 17-6

Boys

100M Dash

8 – Kyitan Johnson 14.64

12 – Utsela Saunooke 16.34

200M Dash

10 – Utsela Saunooke 32.14

400M Dash

5 – Isiah Ledford 1:14.54

800M Run

1 – Ogana Swimmer 2:23.00

2 – Samuel Hernandez 2:26.00

8 – William Welch 3:07.62

1600M Run

1 – Tayvin Bark 5:51.00

4x100M Relay

4 – Cherokee team 58.94

4x400M Relay

2 – Cherokee team 4:45.00

4x800M

1 – Cherokee team 10:30.00

Long Jump

2 – Kyitan Johnson 14-3.5

3 – Samuel Hernandez 13-10

Triple Jump

1 – Ogana Swimmer 323-5

Discus

3 – Jayden Tramper 84-7

4 – Jonathan Rivera 84-0

5 – Zaynon Taylor 80-2

8 – Christian Grant 74-8

9 – Reginold Hyatt 67-11

Shot Put

2 – Jayden Tramper 34-6

4 – Zaynon Taylor 31-2

5 – Jonathan Rivera 31-0

7 – Christian Grant 29-2

10 – Reginold Hyatt 24-9