TRACK & FIELD: Cherokee boys team wins five-school meet

One Feather Staff Report
With a score of 171 points, the Cherokee High School (CHS) boys track and field team took first place in a five-school meet held at Cherokee on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 30. The Cherokee girls team took third place at the event with a score of 70. Other school participating included: Murphy, Robbinsville, Tri-County Early College, and Hiwassee Dam.
Following are full results, per nc.milesplit, of all CHS athletes:
Girls
100M Dash
5 – Leilaya McMillan 13.94
9 – Awee Walkingstick 15.44
200M Dash
3 – Leilaya McMillan 29.84
6 – Awee Walkingstick 33.34
800M Run
3 – Letsi Burgos 3:04
5 – Betty Lossiah 3:27
3200M Run
1 – Jaylynne Esquivel 14:10
100M Hurdles
2 – Shelby Solis 22.84
300M Hurdles
2 – Shelby Solis 1:14.74
4x100M Relay
2 – Cherokee team 1:01.24
4x200M Relay
1 – Cherokee team 2:15.00
Long Jump
7 – Betty Lossiah 10-8
Discus
5 – Jaelyn Lossiah 74-6
8 – Aria Foerst 67-3
10 – Alitama Perkins 57-0
11 – Praire Toineeta 54-2
Shot Put
3 – Aria Foerst 26-3
6 – Praire Toineeta 24-5
9 – Jaelyn Lossiah 21-9
11 – Niya Mora 19-9
12 – Alitama Perkins 17-3
Boys
100M Dash
2 – Joseph Hornbuckle 11.24
9 – Dalmon King 11.94
12 – Luke Climbingbear 12.34
13 – William Hartbarger 12.34
200M Dash
2 – Oztin Swayney 24.84
7 – Luke Climbingbear 26.04
400M Dash
1 – Tanin Esquivel
800M Run
1 – Jaylen Bark 2:12
12 – Kaleb McCoy 2:57
13 – Giden Freeman 3:12
1600M Run
1 – Jaylen Bark 4:56
2 – Tyce Hogner 5:21
3 – Oztin Swayney 5:32
3200M Run
3 – Ayden Thompson 12:51
4x100M Relay
3 – Cherokee team 48.54
4x200M Relay
3 – Cherokee team 1:39.28
4x400M Relay
2 – Cherokee team 4:06
4x800M Relay
1 – Cherokee team 9:16
High Jump
3 (tie) Ray Bradley, William Hartbarger 5-0
Long Jump
2 – Tso Smith 18-6
9 – William Hartbarger 15-9
12 – Gideon Freeman 10-6
Triple Jump
1 – Anthony Lossiah 38-8
4 – William Hartbarger 35-9.5
Discus
1 – James Reed 114-6
2 – Kensen Davis 113-2
3 – Luke Smith 104-10
6 – Derek Reynolds 91-8
Shot Put
1 – Kensen Davis 44-3
2 – James Reed 36-4
3 – Luke Smith 34-5
9 – Derek Reynolds 29-0