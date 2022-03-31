TRACK & FIELD: Cherokee boys team wins five-school meet

One Feather Staff Report

With a score of 171 points, the Cherokee High School (CHS) boys track and field team took first place in a five-school meet held at Cherokee on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 30. The Cherokee girls team took third place at the event with a score of 70. Other school participating included: Murphy, Robbinsville, Tri-County Early College, and Hiwassee Dam.

Following are full results, per nc.milesplit, of all CHS athletes:

Girls

100M Dash

5 – Leilaya McMillan 13.94

9 – Awee Walkingstick 15.44

200M Dash

3 – Leilaya McMillan 29.84

6 – Awee Walkingstick 33.34

800M Run

3 – Letsi Burgos 3:04

5 – Betty Lossiah 3:27

3200M Run

1 – Jaylynne Esquivel 14:10

100M Hurdles

2 – Shelby Solis 22.84

300M Hurdles

2 – Shelby Solis 1:14.74

4x100M Relay

2 – Cherokee team 1:01.24

4x200M Relay

1 – Cherokee team 2:15.00

Long Jump

7 – Betty Lossiah 10-8

Discus

5 – Jaelyn Lossiah 74-6

8 – Aria Foerst 67-3

10 – Alitama Perkins 57-0

11 – Praire Toineeta 54-2

Shot Put

3 – Aria Foerst 26-3

6 – Praire Toineeta 24-5

9 – Jaelyn Lossiah 21-9

11 – Niya Mora 19-9

12 – Alitama Perkins 17-3

Boys

100M Dash

2 – Joseph Hornbuckle 11.24

9 – Dalmon King 11.94

12 – Luke Climbingbear 12.34

13 – William Hartbarger 12.34

200M Dash

2 – Oztin Swayney 24.84

7 – Luke Climbingbear 26.04

400M Dash

1 – Tanin Esquivel

800M Run

1 – Jaylen Bark 2:12

12 – Kaleb McCoy 2:57

13 – Giden Freeman 3:12

1600M Run

1 – Jaylen Bark 4:56

2 – Tyce Hogner 5:21

3 – Oztin Swayney 5:32

3200M Run

3 – Ayden Thompson 12:51

4x100M Relay

3 – Cherokee team 48.54

4x200M Relay

3 – Cherokee team 1:39.28

4x400M Relay

2 – Cherokee team 4:06

4x800M Relay

1 – Cherokee team 9:16

High Jump

3 (tie) Ray Bradley, William Hartbarger 5-0

Long Jump

2 – Tso Smith 18-6

9 – William Hartbarger 15-9

12 – Gideon Freeman 10-6

Triple Jump

1 – Anthony Lossiah 38-8

4 – William Hartbarger 35-9.5

Discus

1 – James Reed 114-6

2 – Kensen Davis 113-2

3 – Luke Smith 104-10

6 – Derek Reynolds 91-8

Shot Put

1 – Kensen Davis 44-3

2 – James Reed 36-4

3 – Luke Smith 34-5

9 – Derek Reynolds 29-0