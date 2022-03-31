OBITUARY: Joseph “Joe” Thompson

Joseph “Joe” Thompson, 94, of the Big Cove Community, went to his Heavenly Home to join his Father on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Jackson and Alice Wolfe Thompson.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three sisters, two brothers, two step-sons, and two step-grandsons. Joe was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in World War II. Joe was a member of Big Cove Baptist Church where he served as Superintendent until his disability. He was also a fluent speaker of the Cherokee Language.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Amy West Thompson; one step-daughter, Deb West of Cherokee; a beloved step-granddaughter, Amy West of Cherokee; one sister, Nancy Brown of Robbinsville; several step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 1 at Big Cove Baptist Church. Pastor Gil Breedlove will officiate with burial at West Family Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be conducted by Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 in Cherokee. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Big Cove Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be members of the Big Cove Free Labor. Masks are encouraged.