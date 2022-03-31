Museum to host Community Pottery Exhibit

On Friday, April 8 from 5 p.m. to 6:30pm, The Museum of the Cherokee Indian (MCI) will host an exhibition of works created by students in winter pottery classes led by award-winning EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) potter Tara McCoy. Held on-site at the Museum over the course of three months, McCoy’s Traditional Pottery for Beginners workshop taught participants a variety of old-style techniques, equipping them with the skills to independently create pottery from start to finish. MCI invites the community to view the final pieces students created during their seven sessions at the Museum.

“I took a class with Tara three years ago and fell in love with clay,” said participant Blythe Winchester (EBCI). “She is a great teacher and I take every class I can with her. She said once that clay is forgiving, and I like the chance to turn it into different things. Having more potters in our community is important.”

Created to increase and improve pottery making in the community, the courses were offered to EBCI tribal members aged 16 and up at no charge. Pottery paddles and shining rocks were provided courtesy of the Sequoyah Fund. Traditional Pottery for Beginners is a part of the MCI’s Community Learning initiative, which offers hands-on cultural learning opportunities for EBCI members. Next, the Museum will offer a Beaded Graduation Cap Class open to EBCI tribal members graduating high school or college in 2022. Hosted by Jenn Wilson (EBCI), MCI’s Aniyvwiyahi community program coordinator and beadwork artist, sessions will be held over May 9-13. Interested participants can register here.

To view the exhibition in the T.J. Holland Education Room, guests should enter through the MCI Education Wing doors (facing Tsali Boulevard, across from Cherokee Historical Association). The Museum and Museum Store are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visitors are asked to please wear masks at this time.