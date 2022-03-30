Over 1,500 participate in Opening Day Fish Tournament in Cherokee

A total of 1,573 anglers registered for the Opening Day Fish Tournament held in Cherokee on March 26-27 according to EBCI Fisheries & Wildlife Management. A total of 271 tagged fish were released with 112 of those being turned in. In all, 96 anglers turned in tags for a total cash payout of $4,025.

David Lee White, of Newport, Tenn., was the big winner on the weekend with a $500 tag. A total of seven $100 tags were turned in including: Cody Turner (Tenn.), John Teesateskie (Cherokee), Jeffery Powell (W.V.), David Rolander (Ga.), Corey King (Tenn.), Clifton Campbell (S.C.), and Jordan Cornette (Va.).

Nine $50 tags were turned in along with 95 $25 tags.

EBCI Fisheries and Wildlife Management officials noted, “Congratulations to all our winners! A huge thank you to our hatchery staff who stocked our rivers and ponds prior to and for the tournament this week, without you we would not have tournaments. A shout out to our Natural Resources Law Enforcement officers for your tireless dedication in protecting our natural resources and keeping our visitors safe, as well as providing security during our tagged fishing events. We appreciate all you do. Appreciation goes to our EBCI finance revenue office for your commitment in providing the funds for our annual tournaments. Finally, we thank each angler and their families who make a special effort to travel to Cherokee to visit, and sometimes, just to fish our local tournaments. Thank you for your patronage and hope to have you back soon.”

The next tournament sponsored by EBCI Fisheries and Wildlife Management will be a Memorial Day $10,000 Memorial Day tagged fish event. For more information, visit https://fishcherokee.com