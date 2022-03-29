“Hallowed ground”: Burgess-Oocumma Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery dedicated

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

A small plot of land in the Wolftown Community will serve as the final resting place for Cherokee veterans for generations to come, and it will be guarded by the memory of two Cherokee heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. The Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 held a dedication ceremony on the morning of Tuesday, March 29 for the Burgess-Oocumma Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in memory and honor of Sgt. John Burgess and PFC John Edward Oocumma – both members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who were killed in action during the Vietnam War.

Tuesday’s event coincided with National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day and was attended by many area veterans.

Sgt. Burgess, a soldier with the 9th Infantry Division, was killed in action on April 18, 1969 at the age of 22 years. PFC Oocumma, a soldier with the 4th Infantry Division, was killed in action on Feb. 16, 1967 at the age of 25. Sgt. Burgess’ name appears on Panel W27, Line 105 of the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., and PFC Oocumma’s name appears on Panel 15E, Line 49.

For his service, Sgt. Burgess received the Silver Star with one oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge. PFC Oocumma received the Silver Star, Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Service Medal, and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

“We love this land,” said Lew Harding, Post 143 commander. “We are going to place our brothers and sisters in this land when they leave and make their transition from this life…we had so much help to make this day possible.”

Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, commented, “There is no greater act of service that any person can perform than to sacrifice their life, their liberty, their personal comfort and freedom for another. We tend to think of this sacrifice in terms of a person’s life being taken from them, and it certainly has that meaning. But it also speaks to a sacrificial love in general.”

He added, “However, this love and this sacrifice is demonstrated for us in many ways throughout our lives. It is usually first demonstrated to us by our parents and family members who sacrifice their time, their talent, their resources, and their comfort to provide a better life for us than they had when they were growing up. This demonstration of sacrificial servant leadership is the model that equips us to answer the higher call of duty when our nation is in peril.”

Chief Sneed spoke of the Cherokee warrior tradition, “From time immemorial, Cherokee warriors, both male and female, have willingly answered the call to arms in order to protect our loved ones and our lands.”

“We know that the record of history is clear – that the only thing required for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing. What is more evident throughout the history of Cherokee people is that when evil raises its ugly head, there will be Cherokee warriors who rise up to meet the enemy head-on.”

Lt. Gen. Walter E. Gaskin, (USMC Ret.), former U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Division commander and former NATO deputy chairman, said, “The cemetery is truly an achievement because this becomes the final resting place of those we love and care who gave what they had to give for the cause of it.”

He also spoke of the sacrifices made by Native American warriors throughout history. “The contributions of Native Americans during all of our conflicts have been real, and have been true. Whether you’re talking about the Civil War, WWII, and of course Vietnam, it is often bravery done but sometimes never mentioned.”

Lt. Gen. Gaskin went on to say, “Today rights that and reminds us of our loved ones and their sacrifice. I’m telling you the spirit, the feeling, the fortitude, the patriotism is right here and my honor goes to those who will rest here and will be the eternal place and the benefits of what they have. This space is a physical manifestation of our intrinsic and intertwined historic appreciation and the shared history of all Americans.”

Bill Oxford, former North Carolina and National Commander of the American Legion, noted, “We’re here today to dedicate this cemetery, this hallowed ground. We can never forget the service, the sacrifice, the willingness to go defend this country.”

The Burgess-Oocumma Cemetery is located in the Wolftown Community off of Jarrett Blythe Homestead Drive.