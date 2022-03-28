OBITUARY:  Jean Johnson Arch

After a courageous battle with various illnesses, Jean J. Arch entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from her home surrounded by family. Jean’s faith was the essence of her service to her community. She was given awards that described her outstanding service and tireless dedication to the Cherokee people and community.

During the First Annual Day of Caring in 2005, Jean was honored as a Quiet Hero and described as being dedicated to the people in her community, where she made daily visits to check on the elderly and infirmed. Jean also spearheaded the establishment of the Tribal Cannery, where the art of canning food for storage can be used by all tribal members.

With her eldest son, Davy, she was an inaugural member to be certified as a Cherokee Heritage Trails guide by the Cherokee Indian Museum.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, John David Arch Sr.; her only daughter, Iva Allyne Arch; her mother and father, Rachel and Lloyd Blythe Johnson; her two brothers, Harold (Verny) Bradley and Pete (Dorthy) Johnson; three Sisters, Alta (Jim) Johnson, Sally “Bill” (Boyce) Allison, Bertha “Bert” (Alvin) Chiltoskie; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is survived by her three sons; Davy M. Arch, Sampson A. “Buck” (Cindy) Arch, and Johnny “J.D.” (Marlene) Arch; and her three grandsons, Eli Arch, Jeremy Arch, and Jeddidiah “Jed” (Holly) Griffin.

The visitation and funeral will be held at Wrights Creek Baptist Church. The visitation will be on Monday, March 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the funeral service scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.

She spoke to her youngest son these words, “Johnny, you are going into a field to make a good living. Remember, the more you have, the more independent you will feel and the harder it is to put Jesus first, remember your priorities.”

This is the woman we will honor on the 29th. Burial will be in the Lloyd Johnson Family Cemetery.