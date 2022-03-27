Park trails remain closed due to Thomas Divide Complex Fire 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park firefighters and multiple agencies are working together to extinguish the Thomas Divide Complex Fire east of Bryson City. The complex is comprised of two wildfires including the Stone Pile Fire which is estimated to be approximately 140 acres and the Cooper Creek Fire which is estimated to be approximately 170 acres. The fire is estimated to be 10 percent contained with about half of the fire burning within the park boundary. Several park trails and backcountry campsites remain closed between Deep Creek and Newfound Gap Road.

A Unified Command Center has been established to coordinate suppression efforts and includes personnel from the National Park Service, North Carolina Forest Service, Bryson City Fire Department, and Bureau of Indian Affairs. Approximately 50 firefighters are working to establish firebreak lines using hand crews and bulldozers. Outside the park, firefighters are working to provide structure protection. Air resources are available to respond if wind speeds allow.

The following areas remain closed: Backcountry campsites 46, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, and 60; Deep Creek and Thomas Divide trails from Deep Creek to Newfound Gap Road; Pole Road Creek, Indian Creek, Stone Pile Gap, Deep Creek Horse Bypass, Juney Whank Falls, Deeplow, Fork Ridge, Sunkota Ridge, Martins Gap, Indian Creek Motor Nature, Mingus Creek, Newton Bald, Kanati Fork, and Loop trails. Toms Branch Road near Deep Creek is also closed. The Deep Creek Campground and Picnic Area are not scheduled to open for the season until April 15.