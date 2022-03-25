TRACK & FIELD: Cherokee participates in Robbinsville meet

One Feather Staff Report

The Cherokee High School (CHS) track and field team traveled to Robbinsville High School on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 23 to participate in a four-school meet along with Swain Co. and Hayesville. Following are results, per nc.milesplit, of all of CHS’s participants:

Girls

100M Dash

4 – Leilaya McMillan 14.35

7 – Awee Walkingstick 15.50

200M Dash

3 – Leilaya McMillan 29.38

9 – Awee Walkingstick 32.34

800M Run

3 – Letsi Burgos 2:58.97

6 – Betty Lossiah 3:25.68

3200M Run

2 – Jaylynne Esquivel 13:59.78

100M Hurdles

5 – Shelby Solis 22.26

4x100M Relay

3 – Cherokee team 1:01.23

4x800M Relay

3 – Cherokee team 12:11.90

Long Jump

9 – Betty Lossiah 9-10.25

Discus

5 – Jaelyn Lossiah 71-0

10 – Aria Foerst 63-4

16 – Sateva Youngdeer 54-4

19 – Alitama Perkins 45-9

Shot Put

3 – Aria Foerst 28-7.75

8 – Jaelyn Lossiah 24-2.5

14 – Niya Mora 21-9.25

20 – Alitama Perkins 18-4

Boys

100M Dash

2 – Joseph Hornbuckle 11.79

7 – Luke Climbingbear 12.46

8 – Dalmon King 12.49

12 – William Hartbarger 12.81

200M Dash

4 – Oztin Swayney 25.00

7 – Luke Climbingbear 25.35

800M Run

9 – Eli Bird 2:48.16

11 – Kaleb McCoy 2:54.31

12 – Gideon Freeman 3:18.16

1600M Run

1 – Jaylen Bark 4:55.40

3 – Tyce Hogner 5:18.49

8 – Tanis Esquivel 5:33.05

10 – Oztin Swayney 5:36.82

12 – Eli Bird 6:15.75

4x100M Relay

5 – Cherokee team 50.61

4x200M Relay

3 – Cherokee team 1:39.68

4x400M Relay

3 – Cherokee team 4:01.84

4x800M Relay

2 – 9:16.28

High Jump

4 – Ray Bradley and William Hartbarger (tie) 5-4

Long Jump

2 – Tso Smith 18-10.5

10 – William Hartbarger 14-3.5

13 – Gideon Freeman 10-0

Triple Jump

2 – Anthony Lossiah 37-3

8 – William Hartbarger 32-7.75

Discus

2 – Kensen Davis 128-0

3 – James Reed 107-9

8 – Nathaniel Littlejohn 95-5

Shot Put

2 – Kensen Davis 43-0

4 – James Reed 36-9