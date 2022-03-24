Small wildfire contained near Park headquarters 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park was notified of a small 1.5-acre wildfire near the park headquarters building, between the ranger station and the park maintenance yard, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. Pigeon Forge Fire Department and Gatlinburg Fire Department initially responded for fire suppression efforts, later transitioning oversight to park fire crews. Firefighters had the fire fully contained at approximately 3:05 p.m.

A downed power line along Park Headquarters Road ignited the wildfire. The road and the Gatlinburg Trail are temporarily closed to visitors, while fire crews continue to monitor the site and Sevier County Electric restore the power line. A park engine crew will continue to monitor the site overnight.