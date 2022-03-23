OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Murray

Patricia Ann Jumper Murray, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Harris Regional Hospital.

She is the daughter of the late Azure Jumper and Mildred Connor Bryson. Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Johnathan Murray, (mother-in-law and father-in-law) Wilma and Jerry Murray; brothers, Robert Jumper (Vickie), John Bryson (Kim), Justin Jumper (Kristen), Chris Farmer, and Steven Bryson (Maggie); sisters, Kendra Fox Cassel (Derick) and Eva Leatherman (Donnie). Shila Blankenship (Clyde) and her beloved nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her step-father, Johnny Bryson and sister, Vicky Jumper.

The Family will have a visitation on Saturday, March 26 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home, beginning at 1 p.m.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.