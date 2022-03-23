OBITUARY: Eugene Keith Harlan

Eugene Keith Harlan, 67, of Marble, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

A native of Cherokee and longtime resident of Marble, he was the son of the late John Harlan Sr. and Vivian Ensley Harlan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three daughters, Harlee Harrison, Amy Crowe and Angela Ledford-Jackson; and his sister, Angela Harlan.

He is survived by his children, Michael Harlan (Vanessa), Anthony Welch, Lisa Parker, Bean Harlan-Pheasant (David) all of Cherokee; grandchildren, Logan, Mica, Michael, Bo, Kendall, Annee, Ethan, Jacie, Jay, Tia; great grandchildren, Zavian, Kyndrick; siblings, John Harlan Jr., James Harlan, Victoria Harlan, Lynne Harlan, and other extended family members.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at Wrights Creek Baptist Church. Revs. Scott Chekelelee and Eddie Sherrill will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the church. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.