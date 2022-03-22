TRACK & FIELD: Cherokee Middle participates in Swain-hosted meet

One Feather Staff Report

The Cherokee Middle School track and field team participated in a meet, hosted by Swain Co. Middle School, at the Cherokee High School track on the afternoon of Monday, March 21. The following schools competed: Andrews Middle, Bethel Christian Academy, Cherokee Middle, Martins Creek Middle, and Swain Co. Middle. Following are results of all CMS participants, per nc.milesplit.com:

Girls

100M Dash

8 – Deanna Long 16.14

10 – Khloe Cucumber 16.54

12 – Roxy Solis 16.74

13 – Anie Mora 16.94

17 – Elizabeth Myers 19.04

200M Dash

11 – Deanna Long 35.94

12 – Khloe Cucumber 36.74

13 – Roxy Solis 37.04

14 – Anie Mora 38.14

16 – Elizabeth Myers 41.24

400M Dash

4 – Maya Brabham 1:21.24

800M Run

3 – Yvonne Saunooke 3:02

12 – Keysa Ann Collins 3:26

14 – Audrina Cooper 3:29

15 – Laylah Thompson 3:34

16 – Kiera Toineeta 3:37

1600M Run

3 – Yvonne Saunooke 6:33

11 – Kaidyn Walkingstick 8:22

4x100M Relay

4 – Cherokee team 1:08.14

4x200M Relay

2 – Cherokee team 2:23.40

4x400M Relay

2 – Cherokee team 5:41

4x800M Relay

3 – Cherokee team 13:27

Discus

6 – Laylah Thompson 48-7

7 – Lily Pheasant 44-11

8 – Annie Tramper 42-1

9 – Ava Walkingstick 41-11

11 – Briane Teesateskie 40-2

Shot Put

3 – Mia Lane 23-4

4 – Laylah Thompson 23-3

7 – Briane Teesateskie 20-0

9 – Lily Pheasant 19-0

11 – Ava Walkingstick 17-2

Boys

100M Dash

5 – Kyitan Johnson 13.74

8 – Utsela Saunooke 15.64

9 – Kaden Stephens 15.64

200M Dash

7 – Utsela Saunooke 33.34

8 – Kaden Stephens 34.94

400M Dash

3 – Samuel Hernandez 1:04.44

800M Run

2 – Ogana Swimmer 2:23.00

9 – William Welch 3:10.70

1600M Run

3 – Tayvin Bark 5:43

4x100M Relay

3 – Cherokee team 56.84

4x800M Relay

2 – Cherokee team 11:34

Long Jump

2 – Kyitan Johnson 15-1

3 – Samule Hernandez 14-7.5

Triple Jump

2 – Ogana Swimmer 32-1.5

Discus

6 – Zaynon Taylor 85-8

9 – Christian Grant 70-6

10 – Jayden Tramper 70-2

11 – Reginold Hyatt 65-3

Shot Put

1 – Jayden Tramper 32-0

4 – Zaynon Taylor 30-0

10 – Reginold Hyatt 24-4