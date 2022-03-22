TRACK & FIELD: Cherokee Middle participates in Swain-hosted meet

One Feather Staff Report
The Cherokee Middle School track and field team participated in a meet, hosted by Swain Co. Middle School, at the Cherokee High School track on the afternoon of Monday, March 21. The following schools competed: Andrews Middle, Bethel Christian Academy, Cherokee Middle, Martins Creek Middle, and Swain Co. Middle. Following are results of all CMS participants, per nc.milesplit.com:
Girls
100M Dash
8 – Deanna Long 16.14
10 – Khloe Cucumber 16.54
12 – Roxy Solis 16.74
13 – Anie Mora 16.94
17 – Elizabeth Myers 19.04
200M Dash
11 – Deanna Long 35.94
12 – Khloe Cucumber 36.74
13 – Roxy Solis 37.04
14 – Anie Mora 38.14
16 – Elizabeth Myers 41.24
400M Dash
4 – Maya Brabham 1:21.24
800M Run
3 – Yvonne Saunooke 3:02
12 – Keysa Ann Collins 3:26
14 – Audrina Cooper 3:29
15 – Laylah Thompson 3:34
16 – Kiera Toineeta 3:37
1600M Run
3 – Yvonne Saunooke 6:33
11 – Kaidyn Walkingstick 8:22
4x100M Relay
4 – Cherokee team 1:08.14
4x200M Relay
2 – Cherokee team 2:23.40
4x400M Relay
2 – Cherokee team 5:41
4x800M Relay
3 – Cherokee team 13:27
Discus
6 – Laylah Thompson 48-7
7 – Lily Pheasant 44-11
8 – Annie Tramper 42-1
9 – Ava Walkingstick 41-11
11 – Briane Teesateskie 40-2
Shot Put
3 – Mia Lane 23-4
4 – Laylah Thompson 23-3
7 – Briane Teesateskie 20-0
9 – Lily Pheasant 19-0
11 – Ava Walkingstick 17-2
Boys
100M Dash
5 – Kyitan Johnson 13.74
8 – Utsela Saunooke 15.64
9 – Kaden Stephens 15.64
200M Dash
7 – Utsela Saunooke 33.34
8 – Kaden Stephens 34.94
400M Dash
3 – Samuel Hernandez 1:04.44
800M Run
2 – Ogana Swimmer 2:23.00
9 – William Welch 3:10.70
1600M Run
3 – Tayvin Bark 5:43
4x100M Relay
3 – Cherokee team 56.84
4x800M Relay
2 – Cherokee team 11:34
Long Jump
2 – Kyitan Johnson 15-1
3 – Samule Hernandez 14-7.5
Triple Jump
2 – Ogana Swimmer 32-1.5
Discus
6 – Zaynon Taylor 85-8
9 – Christian Grant 70-6
10 – Jayden Tramper 70-2
11 – Reginold Hyatt 65-3
Shot Put
1 – Jayden Tramper 32-0
4 – Zaynon Taylor 30-0
10 – Reginold Hyatt 24-4