OBITUARY: John Wilbur “Jimbo” Smith Jr.

Mar 18, 2022

 

John Wilbur “Jimbo” Smith Jr., age 60, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

He is survived by his parents, John Wilbur Smith Sr. and Joy A. Smith; children, Melissa Smith, Patrick Smith, Dalena Smith, Anthony Smith, and Cheyenne Pete (Leo) all of Cherokee; six grandchildren and one great grandchild; and sisters, Angela Smith and Pam Smith.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Dora Smith, Desiree “Desi” George; and infant son, Ty Smith.

The family will hold a memorial at a later date. Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.