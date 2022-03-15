TRACK & FIELD: Cherokee Middle hosts meet

One Feather Staff Report

The Cherokee Middle School (CMS) track and field team hosted a meet on Monday, March 14 with six other schools participating including: A.C. Reynolds Middle, E. B. Aycock Middle, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger Middle, Murphy Middle, Swain Co. Middle, and The Learning Center Charter School.

Following are the results of all CMS participants per nc.milesplit.com:

Girls

100M Dash

7 – Deanna Long 16.34

9 – Anie Mora 16.74

10 – Roxy Solis 16.94

11 – Khloe Cucumber 17.04

12 – Elizabeth Myers 19.84

200M Dash

5 – Deanna Long 34.64

7 – Khloe Cucumber 36.04

8 – Anie Mora 36.64

9 – Roxy Solis 38.14

11 – Elizabeth Myers 42.34

800M Run

6 – Yvonne Saunooke 3:15

12 – Audrina Cooper 3:36

13 – Kiera Toineeta 3:37

14 – Laylah Thompson 3:38

15 – Kaidyn Walkingstick 3:40

16 – Keysa Ann Collins 3:44

1600M Run

3 – Yvonne Saunooke 6:45.30

100M Hurdles

4 – Maya Brabham 24.64

4x100M Relay

3 – Cherokee team 1:08.04

4x800M Relay

3 – Cherokee team 13:37.50

Discus

7 – Annie Tramper 51-7

8 – Ava Walkingstick 49-0

12 – Mia Lane 45-0

14 – Laylah Thompson 43-0

16 – Lily Pheasant 41-2

19 – Kylane Sampson 27-10

Shot Put

4 – Laylah Thompson 25-8

5 – Mia Lane 24-0

6 – Briane Teesateskie 23-1

10 – Kylane Sampson 18-5

11 – Lily Pheasant 18-1

15 – Ava Walkingstick 17-1

Boys

100M Dash

8 – Kyitan Johnson 13.84

12 – Utsela Saunooke 15.54

13 – Kaden Stephens 15.64

200M Dash

8 – Samuel Hernandez 29.14

11 – Utesela Saunooke 32.84

12 – Kaden Stephens 34.84

400M Dash

3 – Samuel Hernandez 1:07.04

800M Run

1 – Ogana Swimmer 2:29.00

6 – Tayvin Bark 2:54.60

1600M Run

1 – Tayvin Bark 5:51.60

4x100M Relay

6 – Cherokee team 1:01.34

4x800M Relay

1 – Cherokee team 11:09.10

Long Jump

3 – Kyitan Johnson 15-2

Triple Jump

1 – Ogana Swimmer 33-1.25

Discus

5 – Zaynon Taylor 91-0

8 – Jayden Tramper 78-9

11 – Christian Grant 60-6

12 – Reginold Hyatt 60-4

Shot Put

3 – Jayden Tramper 33-6

4 – Zaynon Taylor 32-9

10 – Christian Grant 25-8

12 – Reginold Hyatt 23-6