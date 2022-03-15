TRACK & FIELD: Cherokee Middle hosts meet

One Feather Staff Report
The Cherokee Middle School (CMS) track and field team hosted a meet on Monday, March 14 with six other schools participating including: A.C. Reynolds Middle, E. B. Aycock Middle, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger Middle, Murphy Middle, Swain Co. Middle, and The Learning Center Charter School.
Following are the results of all CMS participants per nc.milesplit.com:
Girls
100M Dash
7 – Deanna Long 16.34
9 – Anie Mora 16.74
10 – Roxy Solis 16.94
11 – Khloe Cucumber 17.04
12 – Elizabeth Myers 19.84
200M Dash
5 – Deanna Long 34.64
7 – Khloe Cucumber 36.04
8 – Anie Mora 36.64
9 – Roxy Solis 38.14
11 – Elizabeth Myers 42.34
800M Run
6 – Yvonne Saunooke 3:15
12 – Audrina Cooper 3:36
13 – Kiera Toineeta 3:37
14 – Laylah Thompson 3:38
15 – Kaidyn Walkingstick 3:40
16 – Keysa Ann Collins 3:44
1600M Run
3 – Yvonne Saunooke 6:45.30
100M Hurdles
4 – Maya Brabham 24.64
4x100M Relay
3 – Cherokee team 1:08.04
4x800M Relay
3 – Cherokee team 13:37.50
Discus
7 – Annie Tramper 51-7
8 – Ava Walkingstick 49-0
12 – Mia Lane 45-0
14 – Laylah Thompson 43-0
16 – Lily Pheasant 41-2
19 – Kylane Sampson 27-10
Shot Put
4 – Laylah Thompson 25-8
5 – Mia Lane 24-0
6 – Briane Teesateskie 23-1
10 – Kylane Sampson 18-5
11 – Lily Pheasant 18-1
15 – Ava Walkingstick 17-1
Boys
100M Dash
8 – Kyitan Johnson 13.84
12 – Utsela Saunooke 15.54
13 – Kaden Stephens 15.64
200M Dash
8 – Samuel Hernandez 29.14
11 – Utesela Saunooke 32.84
12 – Kaden Stephens 34.84
400M Dash
3 – Samuel Hernandez 1:07.04
800M Run
1 – Ogana Swimmer 2:29.00
6 – Tayvin Bark 2:54.60
1600M Run
1 – Tayvin Bark 5:51.60
4x100M Relay
6 – Cherokee team 1:01.34
4x800M Relay
1 – Cherokee team 11:09.10
Long Jump
3 – Kyitan Johnson 15-2
Triple Jump
1 – Ogana Swimmer 33-1.25
Discus
5 – Zaynon Taylor 91-0
8 – Jayden Tramper 78-9
11 – Christian Grant 60-6
12 – Reginold Hyatt 60-4
Shot Put
3 – Jayden Tramper 33-6
4 – Zaynon Taylor 32-9
10 – Christian Grant 25-8
12 – Reginold Hyatt 23-6