Park to conduct road striping on Newfound Gap Road 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced temporary one-lane closures on Newfound Gap Road for road striping operations from Chimney Tops Trailhead Parking Area to Newfound Gap on Thursday, March 17.

Contract crews will be remarking the centerline of the roadway. The operation requires rolling, one-lane closures for short sections. The work is scheduled to be completed on the same day, pending any weather delays.

Park motorists should expect traffic delays. For more information about road conditions, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.