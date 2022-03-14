Arrest made in death of eight month old

ROBBINSVILLE – On Friday, Feb. 11, the Graham County Sheriff’s Office was notified by an out of state medical facility of an alleged assault on an eight month old child, which had taken place within the city limits of Robbinsville, located inside of Graham County. Detectives with the Graham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Graham County Department of Social Services began investigating the incident.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, detectives were notified that the child had succumbed to her injuries and passed away while still at the undisclosed medical facility. After an extensive investigation, the father of the eight month old child, Corbin L. Nunez was arrested in connection to the death of the child, and was charged with murder. Nunez was taken into custody on Monday, Feb. 21 by detectives with the Graham County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Graham County Detention Center where he is being held under no bond.

No further details will be provided at this time due to this still being an active and ongoing investigation. The Graham County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the 43rd Prosecutorial District Attorney’s Office, Graham County Department of Social Services, Graham County Emergency Medical Services, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Pathology Department, Graham County local medical examiner and the United States Secret Service for their assistance in this investigation.

Nunez should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.