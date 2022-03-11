OBITUARY: Martha Elaine Sherrill

Martha Elaine Sherrill went home to the Lord’s House on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. She will be welcomed by many beloved family members. She was the daughter of the late Katie Jessan.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Mike, Denny, and Ossie Crowe; one twin sister, Mary Ann Rich; and daughter, Denise Owl.

She is survived by her children, Starla Bilyeu (Kevin) of Oklahoma, Joey (Sandy), Ronda (Eddie), Mark (Artith) all of Cherokee.

She was a member of the Yellowhill Baptist Church.

She was well known throughout the community. She loved to cook, do bead work, pottery, work in the garden, and go to the mountains to pick greens. Her favorite hobby was going to the casino.

She has 15 grandkids, 29 great grandkids, and one great great grandchild. She had several special friends, too many to name, you know who you all are.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, March 15 at Yellowhill Baptist Church. Rev. Foreman Bradley will officiate with burial in the Owl Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 11 pm Monday, March 14 at the church.

Pallbearers will be Chelis Santoyo, Marcus Owl, Silas Reed-Littlejohn, Ietan Reed-Littlejohn, Josiah Teesateskie, Isaiah Bowman, Dwayne Wiggins, Greg Smith, and Eddie Bird.