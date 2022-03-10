OBITUARY: John Allison

John Allison, 64, of Cherokee passed away Monday, March 7, 2022.

A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Boyce and Sally Allison.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and Jack Allison.

John was a member of Cherokee Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Cody Allison and wife Jillian; two grandchildren, Levi and Karli Allison; brother, Terry Allison; sister, Donna Crowe; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 11 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Rev. Rick Ellington will officiate.